Fans saying the same thing as Umbrella Academy returns for fourth and final season

The Umbrella Academy has returned for a fourth and final season - but what are fans saying about it?

The synopsis for the season finale of the hit genre-bending show reads: "The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long.

WATCH: The trailer for the final season of The Umbrella Academy is here

"Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming.

"As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time — and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure — to finally set things right."

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, fans shared their heartbreak that the show was finally coming to an end. One person wrote: "The bittersweet feeling of having a new #UmbrellaAcademy season but it's the FINAL season," while another person added: "Who else is ready for the final season of #UmbrellaAcademy? I’m not!

The Umbrella Academy with Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts



"I just watched the 2 min recap and realise that while season 1 and 2 are clear to me, I forgot so much of season 3. Now I’m unsure if I should start season 4 tomorrow. Damn, I’m gonna miss this family."

A third person added: "Omg, omg! I’ve been waiting so long for this. This is one of my favorite shows of all time. I’ll be sad when it’s over."

So why is the show ending after four seasons? Speaking to SFX magazine, showrunner Steve Blackman explained: "I knew how I wanted to end the show from [the] very beginning.

The Umbrella Academy starring Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves



"We wanted to explain the Jennifer Incident, and to talk about [Sir Reginald] Hargreeves’s origins. There will still be mysteries left, but I think the bigger ones are solved. I talked to Gerard Way the other day, and he was very satisfied with the way we did it.

"It may not match what he does, but I think he loves some of the things we did. I think we got to what I feel is a very natural ending, the right ending for the show. It’s a surprise ending, but I think it’s a good ending."

How does Umbrella Academy end?



Warning, HUGE spoilers for those who want to watch season four. You have been warned…

Season four concludes with the siblings realising that the only way to save the world - and parallel universes - is to sacrifice themselves. While Allison's daughter Claire and Diego and Lila's children are sent to another timeline to save themselves, with Five, Luther, Klaus, Lila, Diego, Allison and Viktor all dying together in the Cleanse.

Aidan Gallagher as Number Five in season four



In the final moments of the episode, Claire and the other children can be seen playing in the park on the would-be day of the apocalypse, where a VoiceOver says it is "just a normal day".