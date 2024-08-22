Rose Ayling-Ellis reveals challenge with major BBC project

Rose Ayling-Ellis has fronted a new documentary for the BBC. The actress, who has been deaf since birth, helms a two-part series in which she takes a group of older people and helps them to learn British Sign Language.

Speaking about her latest project, Rose, 29, said: "I knew filming this show would be a challenge, but what I have experienced teaching the residents sign language has gone beyond my expectations. It is an experience I will cherish for a lifetime, and I just can't wait for viewers to see the series."

© Dave Benett Rose Ayling-Ellis presents the new two-part docuseries Signs for Living

Titled Signs for Living with Rose Ayling-Ellis, the two-parter aims to shine a light on the issue of hearing loss among the older generation, not to mention the impact it can have on their health and well-being.

Introducing viewers to a wealth of characters, Rose will meet students as old as 95, as well as deaf tutors and deaf children as young as 5. The series, which will air on BBC One and iPlayer, comes a year after the EastEnders star released her documentary Rose Ayling-Ellis: Signs for Change.

© Rex In the documentary, Rose helps a group of older people in the process of learning British Sign Language

Series Producer, Camilla Arnold, couldn't be more excited for the series to premiere. "Witnessing the language of my community, the deaf community, being embraced and used by the wider world has been a truly magical experience," she explained.

"This film not only puts a long-awaited spotlight on British Sign Language (BSL) but also carries a powerful message: BSL is for everyone, and, more importantly, it serves as an invaluable tool against the hearing loss that often accompanies old age."

2024 is set to be a big year for Rose, who was recently announced as a presenter at the upcoming Paralympics. In a major first, the 29-year-old will become the first deaf person to host a live sports show, co-hosting Afternoon Live alongside broadcaster Clare Balding.

Reflecting on the honour, she said it marked "a great opportunity to showcase what disabled people are truly capable of."

© Getty Rose is preparing to present the Paralympic Games in France for Channel 4

"It challenges people's perceptions of what we can achieve," the actress explained. "But honestly, we shouldn't have to constantly prove ourselves to others."

She added: "It's incredibly exciting to be the first deaf person to host a live sports show. People often think that hosting requires the ability to hear, but I'm here to show that's not the case."

"I didn't realise just how difficult it would be," she admitted. "At one point, I panicked and thought, 'What have I got myself into?' But I love it. I'm really enjoying the experience and can't wait to get started."