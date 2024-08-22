Rose Ayling-Ellis reveals glamorous transformation ahead of huge role at Paralympics

Former EastEnders star Rose Ayling Ellis looked flawless on Wednesday as she unveiled her glamorous transformation ahead of her major new role presenting at the Paralympics.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rose, 29, uploaded a radiant snapshot of herself looking sunkissed and glam with a dewy palette of makeup. Switching things up, Rose opted for a slick of feline eyeliner, fluffy brows, telescopic mascara and a slick of pink lipstick.

© Instagram The actress unveiled her glam transformation

She wore her honeyed blonde locks in tousled waves and completed her look with a pair of twisted gold hoop earrings and a simple pendant.

Keeping things casual, Rose donned a crisp white shirt which she wore unbuttoned and layered over a white cami top.

© Getty Images Rose is best known for starring in EastEnders

Captioning her update, the former Strictly Come Dancing champ wrote: "@jazcrush.artistry is a wizard. I just had to take a photo before leaving work. Cannot wait to have her in Paris with me every day for all of you to see her talent."

Next week, Rose will make history when she takes on an exciting new role at the Paralympic Games. In a major first, she will become the first deaf person to host a live sports show, co-hosting Afternoon Live alongside broadcaster Clare Balding.

Musing on her upcoming role, Rose described the Paralympics as "a great opportunity to showcase what disabled people are truly capable of."

© Getty Images The actress is heading to the French capital to host the Paralympics

"It challenges people's perceptions of what we can achieve," the actress explained. "But honestly, we shouldn’t have to constantly prove ourselves to others."

She added: "It's incredibly exciting to be the first deaf person to host a live sports show. People often think that hosting requires the ability to hear, but I'm here to show that's not the case."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Rose was paired with Giovanni Pernice while on Strictly Come Dancing

The 29-year-old revealed she underwent "extensive training" before taking on her hosting role. "I didn't realise just how difficult it would be," she admitted. "At one point, I panicked and thought, 'What have I got myself into?' But I love it. I’m really enjoying the experience and can’t wait to get started."

Reflecting on her career, she went on to say: "So far, my journey has been quite extraordinary, and this is yet another opportunity for me to push my boundaries. It's a huge challenge, as no deaf person has ever done this before. I think I’m hooked on being a trailblazer, and that's what drives me."

Rose already has several huge firsts under her belt. She made history as the first deaf contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, while in 2022, she became the first celebrity to sign a CBeebies bedtime story.

She also made history as the first deaf person to deliver the Alternative MacTaggart lecture at the Edinburgh TV Festival. And last year, she made her West End debut in As You Like It at Soho Place, earning an Olivier Award nomination for her performance.