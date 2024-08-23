GMB's Charlotte Hawkins says 'there's no way' as she makes rare parenting admission

Good Morning Britain star Charlotte Hawkins made a very relatable comment about parenthood on Friday's programme, which she hosted alongside Adil Ray.

The duo reported on the thousands of teenagers who are heading to festivals in Reading and Leeds this weekend after receiving their GCSE results and encouraged viewers to send in their opinions.

© @CharlotteHawkns/X Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins hosted GMB on Thursday and Friday

While Adil claimed that festivals have become "quite mad" in recent years, Charlotte defended them before quickly clarifying that she wouldn't send her nine-year-old daughter to one.

"Let us know what you think. Are you packing your children off to festivals as we speak?" asked Charlotte, to which Adil said: "I think festivals have changed a lot. They are quite mad now."

Adil and Charlotte debated whether parents should send their teens to music festivals

Defending parents who allow their teens to go to music festivals, which are considered by many as a post-education rite of passage, Charlotte said: "The thing is, I suppose the kids are going to go to a party and do other things. At least at festivals, they have first aid tents if it goes wrong."

Laughing, Adil quipped: "At least there's an ambulance nearby!"

Charlotte then quickly clarified that she wouldn't let her nine-year-old near a festival anytime soon. "Can I just say, as the mother of a nine-year-old there's absolutely no way I would be allowing my daughter to go," she said.

© @charlottehawkins1/Instagram Charlotte is a doting mum to her daughter Ella Rose

Shaking her finger, she added: "No, no, no."

Charlotte, 49, is a doting mum to her daughter Ella Rose, who she shares with her husband Mark Herbert.

The journalist has been very open about her pregnancy journey over the years. Chatting with HELLO! back in 2014, Charlotte revealed that she and Mark had considered undergoing IVF treatment before she fell pregnant with her "miracle" baby.

© getty Charlotte has been married to Mark Herbert since 2008

"We'd got to the stage where we'd started to think, 'Is this ever going to happen for us?' We'd actually just gone through the paperwork to go down the IVF route as we thought it might be the only option left for us – and even now there's a big part of me that won't quite believe it until I have my baby safely in my arms," she told us.

Recalling the special moment she welcomed her daughter into the world, Charlotte said: "We both had tears in our eyes when they placed Ella Rose on my chest after the birth.

Ella Rose was born in 2015

"Nothing prepares you for that feeling. All of a sudden, this tiny being that you've been carrying around for nine months is there with you. It's a very moving experience."

She added: "From our point of view, she was a miracle baby, one that we had wanted for such a long time."