GMB's Adil Ray walks out of studio after teasing comment from co-star Kate Garraway

Good Morning Britain star Adil Ray jokingly stormed out of the studio on Wednesday morning after a teasing comment from his co-host Kate Garraway.

Ahead of their interview with campaigner Feargal Sharkey about the government's planned water bill, Adil explained that he has noticed the pollution in the River Thames when staying overnight in London before filming GMB.

"Where I stay in London, the river near me has been affected," he said.

Adil Ray joined Kate Garraway in the studio on Wednesday

"The Thames?" asked Kate.

Adil confirmed: "Yes, the Thames."

Taking the opportunity to tease her co-star, Kate asked: "What that river near to you in London?"

"Sorry, I don't know what's wrong with me this morning. I've gone all giddy," she added, bursting into laughter.

© ITV Adil jokingly stormed off of the GMB set

Adil then looked down the camera lens with a slight smirk before standing up from the desk and walking away.

"Don't you walk out, don't you walk out!" Kate pleaded as Adil continued out of shot. As the show cut to a break, Kate said: "You're watching Good Morning Britain on ITV1 which may be hosted by one! You never know."

The camera then cut to Adil walking out of the studio and into the corridor before quickly turning around and laughing while Kate shouted, "Come back!"

Viewers at home were quick to comment on the hilarious moment, with one person writing on social media: "HAHAHAHAHA. Adil walking out. ROFL LOL PMSL," while another added: "Adil and Kate on top form this morning. Very funny. Thank you!!"

© Photo: Rex Adil and Kate are a winning duo among fans

Fans also praised the on-screen chemistry between Kate and Adil, who are clearly a winning combination among viewers. One person wrote: "Good morning Kate and Adil. What a fabulous lineup of presenters & guests today. Thank you to the whole #GMB crew for so much wit, intelligence and humour."

Adil's appearance on the show comes just a day after Richard Madeley was forced to pull out due to illness.

Thankfully, newsreader Sean Fletcher was on hand to host the show alongside Kate Garraway.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Sean Fletcher stepped in to host the show alongside Kate Garraway on Tuesday

Kate explained the reason behind Richard's absence at the start of the programme. "Now if you were expecting to see Richard Madeley here, I think Richard was expecting to be here too, but he's feeling a bit poorly. So we've got lovely Sean," she told viewers.

"Yes, we wish Richard all the best," added Sean.