Good Morning Britain star Dr Hilary Jones sparks major debate following appearance on show: 'What's happening to us as a society?'

Good Morning Britain has sparked a passionate online debate with viewers after Dr Hilary Jones appeared on the show to discuss a new NHS service - but do you think the change is a welcome one for people who need help?

Joining presenters Charlotte Hawkins and Richard Madeley, Dr Hilary opened up about the news that NHS 111 will now offer mental health support for the very first time, so those who are in a crisis will be able to call and speak to a trained professional.

Speaking about the mental health crisis, Charlotte said: "The staggering rise in anxiety among young people, we know no doubt there has been a crisis… how much do you think this will help?"

Hilary said: "The director of the NHS Mental Health Services, Claire Mitchell, has said she's trying very hard to recruit experienced people, clinicians and nurses trained in mental health."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dr Hilary Jones spoke about the mental health crisis

"There has been an incredible rise in anxiety, particularly in young people, something like one in three children are being referred right now to child and adolescent mental health services… one would hope that NHS 111 offering help for people with mental health issues would make a difference."

When Richard asked why children are suffering with anxiety, Dr Hilary replied: "I think one of the reasons is social media, I think it's a platform for bullying… every act of terrorism, the war in the Middle East and Ukraine, I think they're bombarded by things that we weren't as children, and the age of innocence has almost gone."

© Shutterstock Richard Madeley and Kate Garraway have been helming the show this week with Susanna Reid on her summer break



Posting about the news, one person wrote: "That’s great to hear but unless community capacity for mental health services is drastically increased it’ll just be a sticking plaster," while another person added: "If this takes away from police officers having to attend calls then that has to be a good thing, surely? They are clearly better used robbing motorists or arresting people for saying hurty things on Twitter, right?"

Another viewer was unhappy when Richard described anxiety as feeling "nervous", writing: "@richardm56 Yet again you do not do your research. Anxiety isn't just about being 'nervous', as you said, it can be extremely debilitating and life-changing. Do better!" What do you think?