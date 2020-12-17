Good Morning Britain's Dr Hilary Jones gives his verdict on mixing at Christmas The resident doctor gave his advice on Thursday's show

Dr Hilary has given his advice on upcoming relaxation of rules regarding mixing households over the Christmas period, but it seems that it left many Good Morning Britain viewers divided.

Appearing on Thursday morning's show talking to hosts Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard, the medical expert explained the ways in which households can ensure safety should they choose to mix.

"The most vulnerable are going to be even more vulnerable at Christmas with lots of social mixing, he began. "So, it's better to visit the elderly in their homes rather than them coming to families with younger members."

WATCH: Dr Hilary gives his advice ahead of change in coronavirus restrictions for Christmas mixing

"Because […] anyone who's carrying Covid19 is [likely] going to be the younger school generation, and therefore better for visits to be [in the] homes of people who have been relatively shielding and much more careful."

The GMB star continued: "And then of course the more people gather indoors, the greater the risk. It's better to keep the windows open, better to doors open and [let] through air, or meet outdoors.

The GMB doctor gave his verdict ahead of Christmas mixing

"We know that if one person indoors is going to be enjoying festivities, Christmas lunch for a few hours, with the doors and windows closed - the likelihood is that other people will be exposed to Covid19."

Plenty on social media responded to Dr Hilary's advice, with some in agreement but others in disagreement. One person tweeted: "Definitely not worth the risk. I will be delivering dinner to my parents aged 86 and 87. I work in a school and have avoided being in their house since March although still do their shopping. The vaccine for them is round the corner."

Another echoed this, stating: "The best way to save the elderly is not to meet them. Miss the Christmas in 2020 far better than go to a funeral in January 2021." However, others saw the other side of the argument, with one person tweeting: "I understand the caution, but we also have to think of sadness, loneliness and depression amongst the elderly."

