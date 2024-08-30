Kaos viewers all saying the same thing about Netflix drama starring Jeff Goldblum

Netflix's new fantasy drama Kaos landed on our screens this week – and it's safe to say viewers are loving the series, which is a contemporary reimagining of Greek mythology.

Jeff Goldblum stars in the star-studded eight-parter as the almighty Zeus, who becomes convinced that the end of his reign is near after being confronted by his own mortality in the form of a wrinkle on his forehead. As he spirals into paranoia, Zeus becomes vengeful against his human subjects.

WATCH: Are you enjoying Kaos?

Viewers have been full of praise for the new show, with many binge-watching all eight episodes in one day. Taking to social media, one person penned: "OH MAN KAOS IS REALLY GOOD!! The writing is so solid, the outfits and costume design are so fun, and whoever picked that soundtrack has such taste," while another added: "I just binged watched #Kaos - Outstanding series."

A third person wrote: "Just watched #Kaos and even if you have no idea about Greek mythology it's brilliant. Also it has Jeff Goldblum in. What else do you need to know?" while another encouraged their followers to tune into the drama: "If you haven't already started this…what are you waiting for? 10/10 #kaos."

© Netflix Jeff Goldlum and Janet McTeer star in the series

Fans were also impressed by the epic soundtrack, which includes hit songs from ABBA, Dire Straits, David Bowie and Fatboy Slim.

One person penned: "The music budget for Kaos on @netflix must have been bananas. And I am here for it. #Kaos," while another added: "All the flowers to the music supervisor on Kaos. Wickedly brilliant."

While it might have only just arrived on Netflix, viewers are already hoping for a second season of Kaos, which has yet to be renewed.

© Justin Downing/Netflix Viewers have praised the new drama

"Kaos is so amazing. Hopefully we get a season 2," wrote one fan, while another remarked: "Kaos is so good I need season two now."

For those yet to watch the drama, it's set in the modern-day empire of Crete, ruled by the king of the gods, Zeus. But after finding a wrinkle on his forehead, Zeus becomes increasingly paranoid and starts to believe that his days in power are numbered.

His paranoia isn't completely unjustified, however, as his onetime friend and now prisoner Prometheus (Stephen Dillane) is orchestrating a plot to bring him down.

© Justin Downing/Netflix The series has not yet been renewed

The logline reads: "Jeff Goldblum plays Zeus, king of the gods. All-powerful, cruel, occasionally benevolent… he has no idea that the plot to take him down has begun."

The show boasts an impressive cast, including Janet McTeer, Cliff Curtis, David Thewlis, Killian Scott, Debi Mazar, Aurora Perrinea, Misia Butler, Leila Farzad, Rakie Ayola, Stanley Townsend, Billie Piper and Eddie Izzard.