Meet KAOS star Jeff Goldblum's two adorable children with famous wife Emilie Livingston

Jeff Goldblum is back on our screens in Netflix's new fantasy drama KAOS, in which he stars as the almighty Greek god Zeus, who becomes convinced that his downfall is imminent after being faced with his own mortality in the form of a wrinkle on his forehead.

The actor is one of the most recognisable faces in Hollywood, having starred in an impressive list of blockbusters from Jurassic Park to Independence Day. But how much do you know about his life off-screen? Keep reading to find out all you need to know about his wife, Emilie, and two adorable sons.

Jeff's famous wife of ten years

Since 2014, Jeff, 71, has been happily married to dancer and former rhythmic gymnast Emilie Livingston, who hails from Canada.

While Jeff is a star of the silver screen, his wife also boasts a glittering career in the world of sports. Emilie, 41, is a three-time national champion of Canada in rhythmic gymnastics and even competed in the 2000 Olympic Games, where she placed 18th in the individual all-around competition.

Jeff Goldblum has been married to Emilie Livingston since 2014

Like her husband, Emilie is no stranger to the big screen as she worked as a body double for Emma Stone's aerial work in the 2016 musical film, La La Land. She held the same role for Rihanna in the film, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, where she performed the popstar's pole dance scene.

Jeff and Emilie first met in 2011 and tied the knot three years later at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles on 8 November 2014.

Jeff and Emilie met in 2011

Recalling the moment he first locked eyes with Emilie, Jeff previously told Wired: "We were at Equinox on Sunset Boulevard, the gym. I saw her from across a crowded room, and I marched up to her, entranced, and began some kind of conversation."

Jeff's adorable two children

Jeff is a proud dad to two sons, Charlie Ocean and River Joe.

While Charlie arrived less than a year after he married Emilie, in July 2015, River came along almost two years later in April, 2017.

Jeff and Emilie share two sons: Charlie Ocean Goldblum and River Joe Goldblum

Jeff became a dad for the first time at the age of 62 and is glad he waited until then. "It feels great to do it right now, because all the things I'm considering are perfectly suited to the big questions and challenges of having kids, and what you want to expose them to," he told iNews in 2018. "What you want to leave them with, what life is, and what kind of life you contribute to them," added the actor.

Jeff is a doting dad to his two sons

Jeff often shares glimpses of his home life on Instagram and back in 2021, celebrated Charlie's sixth birthday with a sweet message. "Saving the world from aliens was one important thing I did on July 4th, but becoming Charlie's Dad was even bigger," the doting dad penned. "I love you to the moon and back, Charlie Ocean! @emiliegoldblum and I love you so much!! Happy birthday!"

Charlie was named after Jeff's beloved uncle Chuck, who sadly died during the Second World War. "My uncle was my exact height, looked like me. Chuckie died in his 20s as a pilot in World War II," he told Parade, adding that his son's middle name was inspired by his and Emilie's love of the ocean.

Jeff became a dad for the first time at 62

When Jeff's youngest, River, came along, Charlie impressed his parents as he quickly settled into the role of a caring big brother. Sharing the news of River's birth on Instagram, Emilie penned: "I can't believe it's been a week already! River Joe Goldblum was born 4/7/17 at 8:53am. Charlie Ocean is such a sweet and caring older brother. We couldn't be happier!!! @jeffgoldblum is our rock and continues to be an exceptionally loving and passionate father! Love my boys!!!"