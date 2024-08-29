Scandal's Kerry Washington looks so different in epic trailer for major Netflix drama – and it looks dramatic

Kerry Washington stars in the first look trailer at Netflix's upcoming World War Two drama, The Six Triple Eight, which tells of the first and only Women's Army Corps unit of colour to serve overseas.

Written and directed by Tyler Perry, the film sees the Scandal star lead the cast as Major Charity Adams, the commanding officer of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, which despite facing racism, sexism and gruelling working conditions, was committed to serving their country with honour and distinction.

"Given an extraordinary mission and united in their determination, these unsung heroes delivered hope and shattered barriers," the synopsis reads. Kerry's character looks worlds away from her off-screen counterpart, donning moss moss-green army uniform and pinned-back curls. Watch the first-look trailer below.

WATCH: Kerry Washington stars in The Six Triple Eight

The film features a star-studded cast, including Ebony Obsidian (Sistas, Master of None), Milauna Jackson (How to Get Away with Murder), Kylie Jefferson (Tiny Pretty Things), Shanice Shantay (Perfect Harmony), Sarah Jeffery (Across the Line, Charmed), Pepi Sonuga (Queens, Famous in Love), Moriah Brown (Power Book II: Ghost, Raising Dion), Jeanté Godlock (Daybreak), Jay Reeves (Safety, All American) and Jeffery Johnson (Bird of Paradise, Elkhorn).

© Bob Mahoney / Perry Well Films 2 / Courtesy of Netflix Kerry Washington stars as Captain Charity Adams in Six Triple Eight

Rounding out the main cast are Baadja-Lyne Odums (This Is Us), Donna Biscoe (Hidden Figures, The Fundamentals of Caring), Gregg Sulkin (Runaways, Faking It), Scott Daniel Johnson (The Banker, A Man in Full), Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise, Dead Man Walking), Dean Norris (Breaking Bad, Unfrosted), Sam Waterston (Law & Order, Grace and Frankie) and Oprah Winfrey (The Color Purple).

Inspired by a true story, the movie focuses on the 6888th Central Postal Directory, who were deployed to Europe in February 1945 and handed a backlog of 17 million pieces of mail, some labelled with incorrect or incomplete addresses, and asked to ship it out in six months.

© Bob Mahoney / Perry Well Films 2 / Courtesy of Netflix Sarah Jeffrey as Dolores Washington, Ebony Obsidian as Lena Derriecott King, Pepi Sonuga as Elaine White and Shanice Shantay as Johnnie Mae

It was a task with high emotional stakes as the families of servicemen back in the US had not received mail from their loved ones in months. The 855 women worked in three eight-hour shifts to get the job done.

Speaking about the film at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival, Kerry said: "I felt like these women were with us in this process. You felt their spirit all the time."

© Bob Mahoney / Perry Well Films 2 / Courtesy of Netflix The film arrives on Netflix on 20 December

The Six Triple Eight is in select cinemas from 6 December and on Netflix from 20 December.