Emily in Paris hints at major breakup in season four part two trailer

Ready for a Roman holiday? Emily in Paris is back for part deux, and it looks like a major breakup is on the cards. Ahead of the show's return on September 12, Netflix has released the official trailer for season four, which includes a first look at Emily's latest love interest.

As fans will remember, part one ended on a high note for our girl Emily. After confessing her feelings for Gabriel, the star-crossed pair finally embarked on a relationship, leaving dashing Brit Alfie with a broken heart. Back in the good books with Sylvie and her team at Agence Grateau, Emily's typically chaotic life seemed more stable than ever.

But this is Emily Cooper we're talking about, and thanks to her 'frenemy' Camille, it looks like the Insta-scrolling exec is back on the market.

© Instagram Emily finally chose Gabriel in season 4 part one

During the trailer, a frustrated Emily can be seen telling Gabriel that she knows he'll always choose Camille, especially as he thinks she's having his baby, and she won't be the person who takes him away from his family. Cue what looks like heartbreak for our heroine, and an impromptu work trip to the Italian capital.

© Instagram / @emilyinparis The new trailer suggests that Camille will come between the couple once again

Of course, neither Emily nor Gabriel realise the truth. Camille was never pregnant in the first place, and in the 4A finale we learned that she had actually received a false positive on a test. While Camille had truly believed she was pregnant, after learning the truth she chose to keep it from Gabriel, presumably to keep him in her life.

Ahead of the season four premiere, the hit drama has revealed that several newcomers will make their big debut in the upcoming episodes.

Among them, Eugenio Franceschini is billed as Marcello. He is "direct, confident, and values simplicity," according to an official description. Hailing from Rome, he is "substantive but never flashy — true to the roots of his family's company".

© Getty Eugenio Franceschini will appear as Marcello in part two

Meanwhile, Anna Galiena, will play Marcello's mother, Antonia Muratori, in part two. The matriarchal figure "presides over their small village by building up the community and taking care of the people who live and work there".

© Netflix Thalia Besson has joined the cast as Genevieve

Fans can also expect to meet actress Thalia Besson this time around. Cast as Genevieve, the daughter of Laurent, the character is expected to "endear" herself to Emily, but it's also been teased that "their similarities may end up complicating Emily's life — both professionally and personally".

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, leading lady Lily Collins has shared a selection of photos from part two, unveiling Emily's latest collection of Audrey Hepburn-inspired outfits.

In the comments, there seemed to be one major concern among fans, and that's the future of Emily and Gabriel's relationship. "Camille please go so Gabriel and Emily ended up together," replied one. "Just tell me that Emily & Gabriel will end up together," noted a second. "Emily and Gabriel better be end game!" agreed a third.