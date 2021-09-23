Remembering the beloved Gogglebox stars who have sadly passed away The Channel 4 show has sadly lost a few cast members of late

Gogglebox is one of those shows that never gets old. The Channel 4 show has been on our TV screens most weeks since 2013 and has seen us viewers get acquainted with many families over the years that we've come to know and love.

But sadly, a few members of the Gogglebox family have since passed on. The sad deaths of some of the programme's most well-known stars came as a huge loss to their loved ones, the fans and their co-stars. We remember and pay tribute to them below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gogglebox winners pay emotional tribute to late stars

June and Leon Bernicoff

June and Leon were well-known and adored regulars on Gogglebox. They were particular loved for their great rapport with one another, their banter and their love and dedication. Sadly, Leon died shortly before Christmas 2017 aged 83 following a short illness.

In May 2020, Leon's widow June then sadly died at the age of 82. Gogglebox producer Tania Alexander said on Twitter at the time: "Absolutely heartbroken to tell you that our beloved June Bernicoff passed away on Tuesday following a short illness – it was not related to COVID-19. June and Leon were the #Gogglebox originals and huge part of the show's success. I adored them both. Big kiss June darling."

Leon died in 2017 and June passed in 2020

Pete McGarry

In June this year, it was announced that other original star on the show Pete McGarry passed away aged 71 from bowel cancer. Pete appeared on the show with his wife, Linda, and the Clacton couple were known for their brilliantly honest take on the week's TV and quick one-liners.

Linda paid a beautiful tribute to her late husband at the time, telling the Sun: "Pete was a lovely man and I was so lucky to have him for 25 years. I said to him, 'We've not only been 25 years, it's been day and night with each other.' He was my life.

"I have a message from a young lad I know who said, 'Ordinary people won't be remembered, but we'll remember Pete forever - like the pyramids.' I thought that was beautiful."

Mary Cook

More recently, Gogglebox announced that Mary Cook had died aged 92. The news was announced on the show's official Twitter account, and read: "We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side. She will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew."

Mary sadly died aged 92

Andy Michael

And, just days after Mary's passing, it was announced that Andy Michael has sadly passed away aged 61. "We are deeply saddened to share the passing of Gogglebox star Andy Michael at the age of 61 following a short illness," read a statement.

"Retired hotelier Andy, who brought much wit and insight to Gogglebox, was one of the show's original cast members, appearing in the very first episode in 2013. Beloved father to Katy, Alex, Pascal and Louis, and cherished husband of Carolyne, Andy was a much loved and respected member of the Gogglebox family and he will be very sadly missed."

Andy Michael passed in August aged 61

The stars of Gogglebox clearly have a great relationship, and one of the show's regulars paid a beautiful tribute to those who had passed away in recent times at this month's National Television Awards.

Accepting the award for Best Factual Programme, Julie Malone said: "I'd like to nominate it to all the people we've sadly lost over the past 18 months, two years. That's Pete, Mary, Andy and everybody's favourite grandma June, who's now reunited with Leon." She later added: "They were all amazing people, such funny, selfless people, they helped us through the lockdown."

