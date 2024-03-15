Where are the former Gogglebox families now?

Gogglebox has been on our screens for over ten years now, and the show has seen various families come and go over the years, from the memorable Moffatt family to tea-loving Reverend Kate Bottley and her husband Graham.

But whatever happened to the stars who have left the show? Find out what they're all up to now…

Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig-Webb © stephengwebb1971/Instagram Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig left the show in September last year, after which Stephen signed up for the 2024 series of ITV's Dancing on Ice. Sadly, the hairdresser was forced to pull out of the skating show after sustaining an ankle injury during training. Now, the couple continue to work at their two hair salons, having expanded their business last summer with the opening of Lustig & Webb in Storrington, West Sussex.

The Moffatt family © @scarlettmoffatt/Instagram Arguably one of the most successful families on the show, the Moffatts became household names during their stint on the show, particularly thanks to their hilarious daughter Scarlett. After leaving the show in 2017, Scarlett carved out a successful TV career, with appearances on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, and I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!. Since 2020, she has hosted a BBC Radio 1 podcast, Scarlett Moffatt Wants to Believe, with her boyfriend Scott Dobinson, with whom she welcomed a son, Jude, in June last year.

The Michael family © @alexmichael_x/Instagram Andrew, Carolyne and their children Louis and Alexandra were one of the original Gogglebox families but left the show in 2014 as Andrew was running for UKIP in the 2015 general election. The family later returned to the show but left for a second time in 2021 following the sad passing of Andrew, who died aged 61 following a short illness. While Carolyne doesn't seem to have social media, and Louis hasn't posted on his page in a few years, Alexandra sometimes shares updates with her followers. Back in 2022, she posted a family photo to mark Mother's Day. Alongside a sweet photo showing her siblings and mum smiling for a photo while holding their adorable pooches, Alexandra penned: "Happy Mother's Day to my wonderful Mum."

The Woerdenweber family © @goggleboxwoerdenwebers/Instagram We were first introduced to German-born Ralf Woerdenweber, his British wife Viv and their daughter Eve back in series two. The Wirral-based family often appeared alongside Eve's boyfriend Jay, who left the show in 2015 after the couple sadly split. So, where are the Woerdenwebers now? While Ralf works for Bosch and Viv runs a goth-themed shop called Twilight, Eve is currently working towards a PhD in Psychology Research. She also announced her engagement to her boyfriend Alex in 2020.

Reverend Kate and Graham Bottley © @revkatebottley/Instagram OG Gogglebox couple Kate and Graham, who appeared on the show for two years from 2014 to 2016, are still happily married. Kate often shares glimpses into her family life on Instagram, including the celebrations for her 49th birthday in April. Posting several snaps from her big day, including one of her dad and son Arthur, she penned: "Out with 3 handsome men for my birthday proper. Egg custard with a candle in and a lovely Kurdish restaurant that has found a Sheffield home advertising a Chicken Shawarma bread cake. Happy to be 49, getting older is a blessing not enjoyed by everyone." While we don't see her on Gogglebox anymore, Kate has made regular appearances on Steph's Packed Lunch and Songs of Praise, and she also hosts Good Morning Sunday on BBC Radio 2 alongside Jason Mohammad.

WATCH: Gogglebox stars Steph and Dom: before they were famous

Steph and Dom Parker © Photo: Rex Fan-favourites Steph and Dom, also known as "the posh couple", left the show back in 2016, having appeared on our screens since season one. After selling their beloved hotel and mansion, The Salutation, in Kent last year, the pair moved to their holiday home in Spain's Canary Islands. They celebrated 25 years of marriage in April 2023, with Steph telling MailOnline at the time: "We have endured the most unbearable challenges and pain, but also the most fantastically joyous and hilarious moments. "No matter what life has thrown at us, we've overcome it because we are together, and we will always be together. If the Dom I know now was to ask me to marry him, I'd still say 'yes' in a heartbeat." How sweet!

Sandi and Sandra Best friends Sandi and Sandra left viewers heartbroken when they left the show. Sandi was the first to go in 2016 and went on to appear in the Celebrity Big Brother house and various other shows, including Celebrity Fit Farm, and Famous and Fighting Crime. She also embarked on a music career and released her debut single, 'Casanova', the same year she left Gogglebox. Sandra announced her departure the following year, telling ITV's This Morning that she "wanted to move on to other things". In December last year, the star, who lives in Hastings, revealed that she's currently unemployed and living off of "celebrity loans". "I get celebrity loans. No, they don't get paid back, I don't give it back," she told The Sun.

The Tapper family © @amytappsx/Instagram Married couple Jonathan and Nikki and their children Amy and Josh lasted 11 seasons on the show from 2013 to 2018. Josh was the first to leave after landing an apprenticeship scheme in the Cabinet Office, and it didn't take long before Amy announced her departure, which was followed by a stint on Celebs Go Dating. While Josh is currently standing to be Labour's candidate in Hertsmere, Amy boasts 77K Instagram followers and often shares videos from her gym sessions.

Paige Deville and Sally Hayward Mother and daughter duo Paige and Sally left the show in 2021 following a falling out. After accusing show bosses of providing "zero aftercare support" in a post to social media, Paige opened up about her decision to leave. "There have been problems within the family and my mum was given an ultimatum," she told Birmingham Live at the time. "The decision means I have nothing to do with her now. I think the decision is irreversible. It is very sad but that's life, unfortunately." Paige currently works as the director of the employment agency Palm Recruitment, while Sally has kept a low profile.

Marina Wingrove and Mary Cook Bristol-based best friends Marina and Mary quickly won the hearts of the nations when they first appeared on our screens back in 2016, making us laugh with their cheeky comments. After Mary sadly passed away in August 2021, Marina stepped away from the show. While we've not heard much from Marina since she stopped appearing on our screens, in May last year she was pictured at a fundraiser for Children's Hospice South West, helping to raise thousands of pounds for the children's charity.

The Gilbey family Pete, Linda and their son George first appeared on our screens in 2013 during the show's second season. The family left in 2014 when George signed up for Celebrity Big Brother, but eventually returned in 2016. In 2018, George left the show for good, and his parents followed suit in 2020, a year before Pete sadly passed away aged 71. While Linda isn't on our screens anymore, she often appears on George's Instagram page along with his adorable daughter Amelie.

The Baggs family © @lisabxggs52/Instagram Terry, Lisa and their sons Joe and George first appeared on Gogglebox in 2020 but left after just three seasons. Now, Joe and George are both influencers and even host their own podcast, Not My Bagg, which regularly features their mum, Lisa.