11 stars who turned down major movie roles - and who they were replaced by

Matt has spoken about his frustration at being unable to accept the role of Jake Sully in Avatar, which went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time - and would have meant a $250 million payout for Matt.

Speaking about the situation, he said: "I’m sure it’s the most money an actor ever turned down, you know? I had a contract. I was in the middle of shooting the Bourne movie, and I knew that we were going to need work at the end, and I had to get it all the way to the finish line, and I would have to leave the movie kind of early and leave them in the lurch a little bit, and I didn’t want to do that. I desperately wanted to work with Cameron. I mean, because he worked so rarely.

MORE: Kaos viewers all saying the same thing about Netflix drama starring Jeff Goldblum

"I don’t know how I could have left all my friends in the lurch. You know what I mean? I told John Krasinski… we were in my kitchen… I tell him about Avatar, and he launches himself out of the chair. He starts pacing the kitchen, he goes, ‘Nothing in your life would be different today if you had done that movie, except you and I would be having this conversation in space.'" The role eventually went to Sam Worthington.