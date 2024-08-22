The Night Caller and Hijack stars join beloved ITV crime drama ahead of show return

ITV's popular crime drama Grace is returning to our screens this autumn – and some exciting guest stars have joined the season four cast.

The series, based on author Peter James' best-selling novels, stars John Simms as Brighton detective Roy Grace as he and his sidekick DS Glenn Branson (Richie Campbell) investigate grizzly crimes across the city.

The Night Caller's Robert Glenister will make his debut on the show in the opening episode, 'Dead Man's Time', which premieres on ITV and ITVX on Sunday 1 September at 8pm.

Robert plays the character Gavin Daly in the episode and while we don't know much about his character, we do know that the opening instalment sees DS Grace and DS Branson investigate a vicious robbery.

© ITV John Simm stars as DS Roy Grace in ITV's Grace

The full synopsis reads: "A vicious robbery at a secluded Brighton home draws Grace and Branson into a puzzling enquiry when thousands of pounds worth of beautiful antiques are stolen from the house. As Grace digs deeper into this mysterious crime, he unearths a web of ancient grudges, a web which leads him down a dark and murderous trail through the world of Brighton antiques in a race against the clock to untangle who is at the heart of this robbery and bring Gavin Daly the answers he has been desperately chasing for many years."

Robert isn't the only guest star in the show, which returns with four feature-length episodes. Grant Burgin (Hijack, Coronation Street) also features as Mark Drake, while Carolyn Pickles (Broadchurch) plays Aileen Daly.

© Sally Mais Robert Glenister as Gavin Daly

As for the returning cast, fans can expect to see Zoë Tapper (Liar) reprise her role as Cleo Morey, alongside Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty) as DS Norman Potting, Laura Elphinstone (Chernobyl) as DS Bella Moy, Brad Morrison (Dinosaur) as DC Nick Nicholl and Sam Hoare (The Capture) as ACC Cassian Pewe.

The opening episode will be followed by three further episodes, Want You Dead, You Are Dead, and Love You Dead, which see the detective duo investigate a fresh batch of crimes, including the unsettling discovery of skeletal remains that leads to the team's most disturbing case yet.

Earlier this year, the show was renewed for a fifth season, which will feature four more films: Dead If You Don't, Dead at First Sight, Need You Dead and Find Them Dead.

© Sally Mais Carolyn Pickles as Aileen Daly

Author James said of the exciting news: "When the first episode of Grace aired in 2021, it was a dream come true. It is both heartening and astounding to me that we're already at series five!

"The continued success of Grace is a testament to the outstanding cast headed by John Simm and crew and, equally importantly, the fans, who have loved and devoted their time to these characters both on the page and now the screen.

© Sally Mais Grant Burgin as Mark Drake

"It is also a testament to just how faithfully ITV have adhered to both the characters and stories in the novels."