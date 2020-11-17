Who is BBC's Antiques Road Trip star Margie Cooper? Margie has been a regular on the BBC show since 2010

Antiques Road Trip is the beloved daytime show that has been keeping viewers entertained for the past ten years. The BBC show has a host of regular faces including James Braxton, David Harper and Margie Cooper who all aim to help their contributors to get the best deal possible for their prized possessions.

But who is Margie? Here's all you need to know about the antiques expert...

Margie Cooper's antique career

Margie, now 71, has been an expert on Antiques Road Trip since 2010 after running her own antiques business for over 30 years. It seems her expert knowledge was passed down through her family as Margie's grandmother was also an antiques dealer, sparking her curiosity for vintage and unique items.

As well as running her antiques business, the presenter also previously worked as a journalist and columnist and wrote regularly for the BBC's Home and Antiques Magazine. In her younger years, Margie also worked as a fashion model and graced covers of a number of fashion magazines and campaigns, but it seems antiques were where her true passion lay.

Margie has also appeared on the celebrity version of the show

Margie Cooper's TV career

During the height of her success in the antiques world, Margie moved to TV after joining the BBC's flagship show, Antiques Roadshow in 1985. After impressing viewers for many years, Margie was then enlisted to join the expert panels for spin-off Antiques Road Trip in 2010.

The antiques expert has also appeared a number of times on the celebrity version of the BBC show, which has seen the likes of Craig Revel Horwood and Kelly Brook take part.

Margie began her career running her own antiques business

Margie Cooper's family

Margie has been married to her husband, Mick, for a number of years now and together the husband and wife share two grownup sons, who have gone on to start families of their own. Margie and Mick live in Cheshire.

