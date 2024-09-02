Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Helen Skelton returns to popular BBC show after lengthy break
Morning Live's Helen Skelton© BBC/James Stack

Helen hosts Morning Live with Gethin Jones and Michelle Ackerley

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Helen Skelton was back on the BBC on Monday morning as she made her return to Morning Live after a six-week break. The presenter joined her co-host Gethin Jones on the show, which returned to screens last week following a month's hiatus

Back in July, Gethin revealed that the show would be removed from the BBC's morning schedule as the programme took its annual summer break. "That's it for today, it's our last show tomorrow before a bit of a summer break, we'll see you at 9:30am, thanks all," he told viewers at the time. 

Helen became a permanent presenter on the show back in January alongside Michelle Ackerley. The pair take turns hosting alongside Gethin each week, alongside a rotating roster of guest presenters, including Sara Cox, Kimberley Walsh, Gaby Roslin and Rav Wilding. 

It's been a busy few days for Helen, who was in Paris over the weekend covering the Paralympic Games for a special edition of Channel 4's comedy panel show, The Last Leg

Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones on Morning Live© BBC
Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones hosted Morning Live on Monday

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the presenter shared some highlights from her brief visit to the French city. In the caption, she penned: "PARIS … easy to forget you can get here on the train. Never easy to say 'a Bientot' to my pal @adamhillscomedy … always a joy to be in your orbit. Keep being a legend and doing that rare thing of making people simultaneously smile, laugh, care and cry with @thelastlegofficial.

"Thanks for being such good company @joeldommett @adeadepitan."

Helen Skelton in Paris© @helenskelton/Instagram
Helen reported on the Paralympics for The Last Leg over the weekend

While she may have only just returned to Morning Live, that hasn't stopped Helen from spending time with her co-stars outside the studio. 

Back in August, Helen shared a few snaps from her mini-break with Gethin and Michelle in the Lake District, including one of the hosts wearing lifejackets ahead of a boat trip. 

"Lovely time. @gethincjones @michelle_ackerley," she penned in the caption. 

Gethin and Michelle also shared some snaps from the trip, with the former describing the trip as the "perfect few days". "Perfect few days with these gems," he wrote. "We walked, talked, swam, paddled, ate, drank, ate, ran, swam, played football, rugby and some other games that haven’t been named yet!"

