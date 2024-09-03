The Tower viewers make same complaint as ITV show returns with series 3

ITV's hit crime drama The Tower returned to our screens on Monday night with its third season – and some viewers were left feeling a little confused by the drama-filled premiere.

Gemma Whelan stars as DS Sarah Collins in the London-set police series, which picks up two years after the events of season two.

WATCH: Are you watching series 3 of The Tower?

In the opening episode, DS Sarah is called to investigate the stabbing of a teenage boy. Meanwhile, DI Kieran Shaw (Emmett Scanlan) is still heading up the undercover task force, Operation Perseus, to bring down drug kingpin Shakiel Oliver. It's soon revealed that the two cases are connected as 15-year-old Ryan Kennedy, who witnessed the fatal stabbing, is also a key part of Shakiel's inner circle.

© VISHAL SHARMA/ITV Gemma Whelan stars as DI Sarah Collins in The Tower

Some viewers were left a little confused by the new storyline, with one person writing on social media: "This is so confusing #TheTower," while another added: "I'm enjoying it but really haven't a clue what is going on."

A third person penned: "I'm so glad I'm not the only one who is lost, I have no idea what is going on or who is who," while another added their voice: "Watching the first episode of the new series of #thetower and I am confused as hell!"

However, not all viewers were baffled by the plot, with many praising the gripping episode. One person wrote: "So pleased #TheTower is back on our screens. It's brilliant and @WhelanGemma is absolutely awesome as Sarah Collins, can't wait for next episode already," while another simply wrote: "#TheTower What an episode. Wow."

For those yet to catch up with the first episode, the synopsis reads: "Nearly two years since we last saw Sarah Collins, we catch up with her as she is called to the brutal stabbing of a teenager.

© VISHAL SHARMA/ITV Emmett Scanlan plays DI Kieran Shaw

"Her investigation soon finds itself at cross purposes with a covert operation led by Kieran Shaw, who is working with Sarah's old partner, Steve Bradshaw, now deep undercover. Lizzie Adama meanwhile, is back at Farlow trying to balance her new role as a Detective with a family life. Her path and Kieran's are about to cross."

Starring alongside Gemma and Emmett in the series are Tahirah Sharif as PC Lizzie Adama and Jimmy Akingbola as DC Steve Bradshaw.

© VISHAL SHARMA/ITV Jimmy Akingbola as DC Steve Bradshaw

Meanwhile, Ella Smith plays DC Elaine Lucas, alongside Michael Karim as PC Arif Johar, Stuart McQuarrie as DCI Jim Fedden, Camilla Beeput as Julie Woodson, Bobby Lockwood as DC Lee Coutts and Laurie Delaney as Mary Shaw.

The Tower is available to watch on ITVX. Episode two airs on Tuesday 3 September on ITV1 at 9pm.