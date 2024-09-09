Bargain Hunt's Christina Trevanion delights fans with exciting new update

Bargain Hunt star Christina Trevanion has delighted fans with a new update about the BBC show. Taking to social media, the presenter revealed that new episodes of the beloved daytime programme will be arriving on our TV screens soon.

Alongside a selfie taken in a recording booth, the 43-year-old penned: "A day in the booth @TheAudioCafe watching the antics of our @BBCBargainHunt teams… some very funny new episodes winging their way to you very soon."

© @@CTrevanion/X Christina Trevanion revealed some exciting show news

Fans shared their excitement in the comments section, with one person writing: "I look forward to seeing these new episodes. Love Bargain Hunt," while another added: "Looking forward to seeing that, never miss it."

A third fan remarked: "I hope this means we won't be seeing those really old repeated programmes we've been having lately! Keep up the good work though Christina!"

© BBC Christina is a fan favourite on Bargain Hunt

Christina has been a familiar face on our screens for years, having found fame on Flog It! back in 2013. Since then, the auctioneer has appeared on a range of other BBC shows, including Antiques Road Trip and The Travelling Auctioneers, which were both renewed for further seasons in May.

WATCH: Christina Trevanion hosts The Travelling Auctioneers

The BBC star has amassed a legion of fans over the years, who keep updated with her life away from the show via social media.

Back in May, Christina returned to Instagram following a month's break from the platform and apologised to her followers for "being quiet".

Alongside snaps of the star holding a wicker basket in her sprawling, colourful garden, she penned: "Apologies for being quiet on here recently, I find gardening a real tonic and it's been quite a distraction this spring.

"Every day brings out a new old friend that I feared I'd killed last year. The garden is in its second year now and every day brings a new challenge. In other news, the swallows and house martins have firmly moved in for the summer - and brought 8 friends with them, who are rather noisier than our original tenant's last year, all in all sunny evenings in the garden are rather wonderful.

"Is this middle age?" she asked, adding: "If so, I rather like it."