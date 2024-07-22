Bargain Hunt star John Cameron's home life: from wife of 30 years to health scare

John Cameron is a familiar face on our screens thanks to his regular appearances on BBC One's Bargain Hunt. The antiques expert began his TV career two decades ago on Cash in the Attic and Put Your Money Where Your Mouth, making him a permanent fixture of the BBC's daytime schedule.

But how much do you know about John's life away from the cameras? Find out all about his home life in Portsmouth here.

John Cameron's antiques career

While John initially trained as a carpenter and joiner, a back injury forced him to change careers and follow in his grandfather's footsteps. "I grew up around antiques as my grandfather was a dealer, however, on leaving school I served a five-year apprenticeship as a carpenter/joiner," he told the BBC.

© BBC John is a regular face of Bargain Hunt

"A re-occurring prolapse disc in my back forced me to give up my physical job and return to college where I undertook a three-year degree course at Southampton, studying fine art valuation," he explained, adding that he later became a chartered surveyor of antiques and fine art after further studying.

John's wife and home life

When he's not on the road filming new episodes of Bargain Hunt, John can be found at home in Southsea, Portsmouth, where he co-runs the auction firm, Nesbits, and hosts a radio show on local station Express FM.

For the past 31 years, John has been married to his wife Victoria. The TV star clearly dotes on his wife, whom he calls his "best friend and soul mate". How sweet!

© @johnthehammercameron/Instagram John and his wife Victoria live in Portsmouth

In a social media post marking their 30th wedding anniversary last year, John penned a sweet message to his other half. "30 years ago today you said two words that changed our lives and set us on an adventure of a lifetime, with three beautiful children, two grandchildren and the most wonderful memories," he wrote.

"However long we have left in this world I promise not to 'waste a minute,' because you are my world, thy rod and my shepherd and I will follow you as I've always followed my heart. So thank you black sheep, for sharing 30 years of your life, for being my wife but most of all for saying 'I do.'"

© @johnthehammercameron/Instagram The couple have been married for 31 years

John and Victoria share three children, daughters Toni and Lena, and son Scotty. The couple are also grandparents to two adorable girls, Eliza and Alexia.

John's health scare

In June, John revealed that he'd been rushed to hospital after suffering a heart attack while filming Bargain Hunt.

The antiques expert underwent emergency surgery to have a stent fitted at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.

Sharing the news on Instagram, John shared a photo of him in a hospital bed alongside the caption: "On a day when junior doctors stage a one-day strike over back pay, I would like to pledge my support and say a huge thank you to the St Mary's hospital drop-in centre, the paramedics 'Jess' and 'Cat' who transported me to Queen Alexandra Hospital with sirens blaring, and the amazing emergency team in theatre who fitted me with a stent unblocking the artery that caused me to have a heart attack just 10 minutes before I was about to film a BBC Bargain Hunt auction at my firm Nesbits in Southsea."

The TV star went on to say that he'd be taking things easier after "burning the candle at both ends". Sorry also to my wife, children, grandchildren, staff and friends for scaring the 'Eartha Kitt' out of them. #SupportTheNHS," he added.