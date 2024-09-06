Gethin Jones supported by Morning Live co-stars as he shares exciting career news

Gethin Jones was inundated with supportive messages after sharing an exciting career update. The Welsh presenter, who hosts BBC One's Morning Live, shared a first look at him in costume as he prepares to take on the role of Prince Charming in a production of Cinderella at the New Theatre in Cardiff this Christmas.

Taking to Instagram, the 46-year-old posted a series of promo photos showing the star standing on stage in costume alongside his co-stars, including radio presenter Owain Wyn Evans and panto star Mike Doyle. He penned in the caption: "Popped down to the Diff to do some press with this LOVELY (extremely talented) bunch! Laughed all day… bodes well for Christmas! See you @newtheatrecdf hopefully!"

Fans rushed to the comments to share their excitement over Gethin's new venture, with one person writing: "Looking forward to this year's panto I haven't been for a few years! Excited," while another added: "Will definitely be coming to see this! Lush!"

Gethin's Morning Live co-stars were also full of support for the presenter, including his co-host Michelle Ackereley, who penned: "Can't wait to come and watch!" while expert Dr Punam Krishan, who is appearing on the upcoming series of Strictly, wrote: "Check you out! Love the whole look. We can't wait to come see you xxx."

© BBC/James Stack Gethin is playing Prince Charming in panto this Christmas

Meanwhile, Dr Oscar Duke commented: "That'll be another weekend spent in a ticket queue then!"

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Gethin Jones shuts down ‘rumours’ over new TV role

It's not the first time Gethin has played Prince Charming in panto as he previously held the role over a decade ago in 2007 in Guildford. "I absolutely loved it - it was one of the best experiences I've had in my career," he recently told WalesOnline, adding that he never thought he'd get the chance again but "the stars aligned this year".

© BBC/James Stack Gethin presents Morning Live with Helen Skelton and Michelle Ackerley

Performing in Cardiff is special for Gethin, not just because it's his hometown, but the venue will host relaxed performances with the lights on and music turned down to cater for children and people with additional needs. The presenter is particularly passionate about inclusive performances as his nephew Alby is autistic. Gethin set up the charity Nai with his friend Sion Tudur, who also has a nephew with autism, which funds projects to improve awareness and provide support, including seminars for parents.

© @gethincjones/Instagram Gethin Jones with his sister Mererid, who's son Alby is autistic

"To have inclusive performances is really important for me," Gethin told the publication. "My nephew Alby is autistic, although he is coming to regular performances, because his autism might be different to others. But I think some of his schoolmates are going to come and watch the show and they’ll come to the relaxed performances as it’s less stressful for them."