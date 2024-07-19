Inside Christina Trevanion's sweet off-screen friendships with BBC co-stars

Christina Trevanion has become a staple of the BBC's daytime schedule and regularly makes appearances in shows such as Bargain Hunt, Antiques Road Trip, and The Travelling Auctioneers.
Over the years, Christina has worked with a wide range of presenters and experts, forming firm friendships along the way.
1/4
Christina and her 'pal' JJ Chalmers
There's no denying Christina and JJ's camaraderie on The Travelling Auctioneers, which sees the duo and fellow experts Robin Johnson and Izzie Balmer take their travelling workshop on the road in the hopes of turning unwanted items into winning lots.
Christina and JJ clearly have a laugh behind the scenes and often share snaps from their travels on social media.
Alongside a photo of the pair posing in front of the iconic blue van, JJ penned: "Finishing up a busy week with my newest TV Best Friend, the fabulous @christinatrevanion. Met some lovely folk, fixed a few bits & pieces and had a wonderful laugh."
In another snap, the duo are giggling away as Christina points at JJ.
"'Pull My Finger'," JJ jokingly penned in the caption. "Oh very mature @christinatrevanion… well we did have a laugh on today's Travelling Auctioneer as we help an actual Clown clear out his House of Fun!"
It looks like the pair have become good friends since filming the show together as Christina referred to JJ as her "pal" in a post to Instagram. Sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of the pair beaming from ear to ear, Christina shared an insight into their friendship. "@jj.chalmers smile for the photo, look sensible and don't make me laugh. Oh damn it," she penned, adding a facepalming emoji. "Gorgeous couple of days filming #thetravellingauctioneers in stunning #Scotland with my pal."
2/4
Christina and Robin Johnson
The stars of The Travelling Auctioneers clearly have a ball whilst out on the road together – and often share behind-the-scenes snaps online.
Posting a photo of Robin with his hand cupped in a C-shape, Christina couldn't help poking fun at her co-star.
"Invisible tea anyone?" quipped the presenter. "Having such a giggle with @johnson_bespoke filming #TravellingAuctioneers. Series 2 is well underway folks!"
3/4
Christina's 'mate' Kate Bliss
Kate and Christina often buddy up to present episodes of Bargain Hunt. Like Christina, Kate has appeared on various other BBC programmes, such as Flog It! and Secret Dealers.
The pair are friendly both on and off-screen, with Christina having referred to Kate as "mate" in an Instagram post from April 2022.
Sharing a snap from the show's set, Christina penned: "A blissful day filming in the company of my mate Kate. So much respect for this wonderful lady, a consummate professional and all round superstar."
4/4
Christina and longtime friend Philip Serrell
Christina and Philip have been friends for years. The duo have teamed up on Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip, and even took their talents to the stage in their 2023 live tour, Antiques and a Little Bit of Nonsense, which also featured Charles Hanson and Charlie Ross.
Christina, who has previously referred to Philip as "one of my dearest, most cherished pals", shared her appreciation for her co-star in a touching post marking his 70th birthday. Alongside a selfie of the pair posing in front of an idyllic seaside setting, the auctioneer penned: "One minute you're 20 in the 70's… and the next you're 70 in the 20's! Happiest of birthdays to the man, the myth, the legend…"