Inside Christina Trevanion's sweet off-screen friendships with BBC co-stars

There's no denying Christina and JJ's camaraderie on The Travelling Auctioneers, which sees the duo and fellow experts Robin Johnson and Izzie Balmer take their travelling workshop on the road in the hopes of turning unwanted items into winning lots.

Christina and JJ clearly have a laugh behind the scenes and often share snaps from their travels on social media.

Alongside a photo of the pair posing in front of the iconic blue van, JJ penned: "Finishing up a busy week with my newest TV Best Friend, the fabulous @christinatrevanion. Met some lovely folk, fixed a few bits & pieces and had a wonderful laugh."

In another snap, the duo are giggling away as Christina points at JJ.

"'Pull My Finger'," JJ jokingly penned in the caption. "Oh very mature @christinatrevanion… well we did have a laugh on today's Travelling Auctioneer as we help an actual Clown clear out his House of Fun!"

It looks like the pair have become good friends since filming the show together as Christina referred to JJ as her "pal" in a post to Instagram. Sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of the pair beaming from ear to ear, Christina shared an insight into their friendship. "@jj.chalmers smile for the photo, look sensible and don't make me laugh. Oh damn it," she penned, adding a facepalming emoji. "Gorgeous couple of days filming #thetravellingauctioneers in stunning #Scotland with my pal."