Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris after presidential debate in passionate statement: 'I've made my choice'
Taylor looked cool, calm and collected ahead of the game© David Eulitt

Kamala is running against Donald Trump in the upcoming election

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Taylor Swift has officially endorsed Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States in a passionate statement shared on Instagram. 

She wrote: "Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.

"Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth." 

The Tortured Poets Department singer continued: "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.

Taylor Swift on stage in pastel bodysuit© Getty
Taylor has endorsed Kamala and Tim

"I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story." 

She shared a passionate Instagram post © Allen J. Schaben
She shared a passionate Instagram post

The star concluded by signing off by calling herself "childless cat lady", referencing a past remark made by Senator JD Vance, Trump's running mate. 

The post has already received nearly 5 million likes, while #SwiftiesforKamala trended on X, formerly known as Twitter. Taking to the social media platform to discuss, with one writing: "Raise your hand if you never doubted this endorsement from the queen of childless cat ladies." 

Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate KAMALA HARRIS takes the stage to give her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention
Kamala Harris is running for US President

Another person added: "Signing it with "Childless Cat Lady" is so funny. I love her so much. Thank you Taylor for speaking up when YOU felt it was time to. Ignore all the doubters and hate they may still spew because it wasn't soon enough for them. I am proud of you." 

Rachel Maddow broke the news to Tim Waltz live on MSNBC, reading out Taylor's statement to him. Looking pleased by the news, he said: "Wow. I am incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift, and I say that as a fellow cat owner. That was eloquent and clear and that is the type of courage we need in America, to stand up." 

Tim Walz looks on during a campaign rally at the Thomas and Mack Center, University of Nevada in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 10, 2024© Getty
Tim Walz was full of compliments after hearing the statement

