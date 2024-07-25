Kamala Harris to make very surprising TV appearance after announcing bid for presidency

Kamala Harris will make an appearance on the finale of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, airing on Friday July 26.

The episode will begin with a taped appearance by the Vice President; it was filmed several weeks before the news that she would be running for President after Joe Biden stepped down from the candidacy.

"Each day we are seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love, openly and with pride," she said in the video, which you can watch in full below:

In a lilac pant suit, Kamala, 59, continued: "So as we fight back against these attacks, let’s all remember no one is alone. We are all in this together, and your vote is your power. So please make sure your voice is heard this November, and register to vote."

Encouraging viewers to register to vote has been a core part of this season of the hit Paramount+ show with the contestants carrying Vote.org signs at the end of each episode.

The video saw her sitting with Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, Emmy-nominated choreographer Jamal Sims, Lance Bass, Leslie Jones, and Cheyenne Jackson, and at the end they group were seen dancing to RuPaul's "A Little Bit of Love".

© Chris Haston/NBC RuPaul is an Emmy-winning host

Congresswoman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared on the judges panel on the show in 2020, and in 2022, Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared on All Stars season 7 to encourage all viewers to register and vote.

The decision comes amid ongoing restrictions in various states towards drag performances and its growing visibility in mainstream media and culture.

Lawmakers in states including Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and West Virginia have considered or enacted laws that restrict businesses from allowing minors to attend drag shows, or impose stricter business rules on establishments that host drag shows.

However critics have suggested the filings are not to protect minors but instead to inflict harm or fear onto LGBTQ communities. Many of the laws that have been passed, however, have been rendered unenforceable by federal courts, with one Texas law deemed unconstitutional and a violation of the First Amendment.