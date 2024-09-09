Taylor Swift’s sweet gingham dress is the ultimate date night outfit - and it’s selling fast

She might be just America’s favourite girlfriend, and Taylor Swift always looks impeccable on dates - which is just as well if millions of people are watching you while you cosy up to your beau.

That was the case over the weekend as the superstar and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce attended the US Open finals together to watch Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz face off. Their loved-up display grabbed plenty of column inches - but what caught my eye was the sweet dress Taylor chose for the occasion.

The gingham dress was in fact Reformation’s Sora Linen Dress, and with its fitted bodice, full skirt and off-the-shoulder neckline, it’s definitely giving romantic vibes. Taylor looked sensational in it, so it’t no wonder it’s been flying off the virtual shelves. Some of the mid sizes are already sold out.

© Jamie Squire Taylor chose the perfect dress for her date with Travis Kelce at the US Open finals

It retails for 248 / $248 and the great thing is that it’s also available in black and white colourways if the “tomato check” gingham is really not your thing. Do hurry if you want to grab one, though, as it’s selling fast!

This dress is just crying out to be styled with a denim jacket and cowboy boots IMO - and it definitely requires a lick of red lipstick and red nails, just as Taylor wore on Sunday. The star accessorised with gold jewellery, which goes perfectly with the red check.

Reformation Sora Linen Dress © Reformation £248 / $248 AT REFORMATION



Her look was definitely a perfect 10 - it’s no wonder that Travis couldn’t stop kissing and hugging his girlfriend as they watched the men’s singles final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

Feeling the gingham vibe? Then you’re in luck as there are plenty of styles up for grabs on the high street right now. How about this gingham co-ord from ASOS? Wide-leg trousers in a textured mono gingham print and matching bandeau top - perfect to see you into the new season.

Or this Boohoo gingham ruched bandeaux midaxi dress is great if you’re wanting a gingham dress on the longer side. The check is similar to Taylor’s dress, but slightly on the warmer side, which is great for almost every skin tone.