Robin Roberts becomes latest GMA star to step away from show as star's replacement is revealed

Robin Roberts was notably absent from Good Morning America on Friday August 18, but with good reason, as the anchor is in London to watch Taylor Swift perform at The Eras Tour at Wembley.

"Headed to Wembley!" she captioned a selfie of her and wife Amber Laign in the sunshine. On Instagram, Robin also shared the many friendship bracelets she had made over the weeks before the show, and on the night of the performance wore a blue sparkling tracksuit in honor of the Midnights era.

Robin Roberts in a tracksuit before Eras Tour

Michael Strahan instead anchored the episode alongside Linsey Davis and Eva Pilgrim, with Eva stepping in for Robin.

Robin's absence also comes as George Stephanopoulos also was missing for the second day, with Linsey once again covering for the best-selling author.

While George hasn't shared any details of his whereabouts on social media, it may be that he's taken some time off to spend with his family, ahead of his daughters' return to college for the fall term .

© ABC Robin and George (center) were both missing

The news anchor is not expected to be in London to see Taylor, however, as Robin previously revealed he will be going to see Taylor's Eras Tour live in Miami this October.

The 63-year-old was talking to his co-anchors Lara Spencer and Robin in July following the news that the 34-year-old singer's 11th studio album, The Tortured Poet's Department, had broken a record previously held by Whitney Houston, holding the number one spot for 12 weeks.

© Getty Ed Sheeran was a surprise guest on night one of the Eras Tour

During the chat, Robin revealed she would be attending the tour in August at Wembley Stadium, to which Lara said: "You have to decide which era you're going to wear… we'll have to discuss!"

"You're going to Miami, right?" Robin then asked George, to which he confirmed and Lara quipped: "Oh you should see George's outfit…"

© Getty The Eras Tour ends in December

The Eras Tour kicked off on March 17 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, and has since made its way through America, Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia and Europe. She will conclude the European dates with five nights in London, before returning for three cities in America and two in Canada, ending the tour in Vancouver in December 2024.

Three nights in Vienna, Austria, were canceled in early August following the thwarting of a terror attack.

Concert organizer Barracuda Music shared on Instagram: "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Vienna shows were cancelled due to government officials confirming a planned terrorist attack."

