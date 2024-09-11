Susanna Reid apologises as Good Morning Britain jumps on TikTok trend

Susanna Reid has said that she can "only apologise" after the Good Morning Britain team jumped on a popular TikTok trend. The trend has been various companies using 'Gen Z' terminology to describe themselves - and GMB tried it out, posting the video with the caption: "It's giving…journalism," with a star emoji.

In the clip, Ed Balls says: "Hey bestie", with Susanna adding: "End your BRAT summer with us at Good Morning Britain". Ed continues: "Join me, and of course Susanna Reid. Very cutesy, very demure, very mindful."

They then go through the team, with Ranvir Singh having "main character energy," meteorologist Laura Tobin in her "rainy era", and Richard Arnold having "unspoken rizz". Introducing Lorraine Kelly's show, Ed joked: "Slay queen."

Susanna continued: "News panel - it hits different… Interviewing government ministers. No cap. Looking for a lit morning? This is the place to be."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ed Balls and Susanna Reid present GMB

Fans were loving the post, with one writing: "I love Ed, it’s the Laura in her rainy era for me," while another person added: "This is THE BEST THING EVER." A third person wrote: "I can't take these seriously......love you Ed."

The presenters have been prepping for Wednesday evening's National Television Awards, with Susanna telling the viewers: "I've got breaking news for you, Richard Arnold has been getting ready, and Charlotte [Hawkins] doesn't yet know what she is going to wear."

© Shutterstock Susanna is heading to the NTAs on Wednesday evening

Charlotte added: "Little bit worrying," as Richard joked: "They're going to be laying out different things for the both of us." Charlotte quipped: "Yes, let's hope they don't get us mixed up!"

Susanna Reid recently won Network Presenter of the Year for GMB at the RTS, saying: "I can't believe it, I honestly thought I'd been given the hosting job as a consolation prize. It is one of the pinnacles of your career to win a RTS award and I feel overwhelmed to be holding it in my hands.

"The thing about breakfast television is that you're literally in people's living rooms and bedrooms and kitchens. It's a unique place in people's broadcasting habits. You have two hours of prep, you think you have an idea of what is on the agenda then two minutes later all hell could be breaking loose. It's the best job in journalism."