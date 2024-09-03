Susanna Reid pulls out of Good Morning Britain last minute after son falls ill

Susanna Reid pulled out of presenting Good Morning Britain on Tuesday morning after her son was taken ill overnight.

At the beginning of the show, Ranvir Singh, who stepped in for the host alongside Ed Balls, explained the reason for Susanna's absence.

"A very good morning to you and of course you will be wondering where Susanna is this morning," began Ranvir.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Susanna Reid pulled out of hosting Good Morning Britain on Tuesday

"Well one of her boys has been taken unwell overnight and so she needs to stay with him but we are here for you this morning."

Susanna is a mum to three sons, Sam, 22, Finn, 20, and Jack, 19, whom she shares with her ex-partner, journalist Dominic Cotton.

Her absence comes just a day after she returned to GMB after her annual summer break. Speaking about her time off, the 53-year-old revealed that she'd spent it holidaying in Ibiza with her three boys.

Susanna shared some snaps from her summer break online View post on Instagram

"This summer, I took my boys to Ibiza," she said. "I have been going for ten years and it was amazing to really enjoy it with my boys now they are old enough to go clubbing.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Susanna's son was taken ill overnight

"We go to the day clubs together and then I go back to the hotel and they go to the nightclubs!"

It's safe to say viewers were pleased to see Susanna back on their screens on Monday, with one person writing: "It was nice to see you back from your summer holiday on GMB Susanna. Welcome back Susanna," while another added: "Great having Susanna back today, she has been sorely missed."

The journalist has been the face of Good Morning Britain since its inception back in 2014. She initially hosted the programme with Piers Morgan before his departure in March 2021.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Susanna returned to GMB from her summer break on Monday

Susanna began her career in breakfast television back in 2003 when she joined BBC Breakfast. While she started out as a weekend presenter alongside Charlie Stayt, she eventually became a main host, replacing Sian Williams upon her exit in 2012, and joining the late Bill Turnbull on the sofa.

WATCH: Susanna Reid 'emotional' as she discusses 'painful' loss of Bill Turnbull in 2023

In 2014, she left BBC Breakfast to host Good Morning Britain.