Kate Garraway reveals what son Billy wanted to say onstage at National Television Awards

Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway has opened up about winning the National Television Award - and why her son Billy's planned speech would have "floored" her.

The star won the award for best authored documentary for her special Kate Garraway: Derek's Story. Kate who was joined by her two children Darcey, 17, and Billy, 11, at the prestigious event, revealed that Billy wanted to say a few words while collecting the gong onstage.

WATCH: Kate Garraway tears up in documentary about late husband Derek Draper

Chatting to Susanna Reid and Ed Balls, she said: "It was very emotional for us. It feels odd when people says congratulations. The kids burst into tears backstage, and Billy said, 'I did want to speak,' neither of them wanted to speak [at the time]."

She continued: "[Billy] wanted to say, 'Dad lives on in our hearts,' and I said, 'I'm so glad you didn't because that would have floored me and I wouldn't have been able to speak.'

© Joe Maher Kate spoke of her love for Derek

"So personal for us, it's hard to accept congratulations but I will say thank you to everyone for voted, not for me but for the carers, many many messages this morning.

"It's about carers and Derek's message about vulnerable people and not feeling like care is a luxury. So many times in the documentary he says, 'I feel like a failure, I'm letting people down,' the carers never made him feel like that and they are extraordinary people. I know I keep banging on about that but it feels a bit indulgent for me as everybody's lost someone but on behalf of them it's wonderful."

Comforting her, Susanna replied: "We love you Kate, and send love to Darcey and Billy as well."

© Jeff Spicer Kate's children were emotional as they joined her on stage

Derek passed away in January 2024 aged just 56 from severe effects of long COVID. Collecting the gong onstage at the awards with her two children, Kate said: "This is a bittersweet one isn't it? It's bittersweet to be here with the gorgeous Darcy and Billy, I've promised them they don't have to say anything.

"We're halfway through the first year of firsts, first Easter and first birthdays without Derek. It's so strange to be here for the first Television Awards without him, but this one is for you Derek. But this wasn't about Derek's story, this last piece we didn't think we'd made, in fact, all three we didn't want to be in the position of making, but nobody does."