Kate Garraway reveals she wants to make a follow-up documentary to Finding Derek Finding DFind Derek aired back in March and revealed the devastating long-term effects of COVID-19 on Kate's husband

Kate Garraway has spoken about the possibility of giving viewers an update on her husband's health in a follow-up documentary to her award-winning programme, Finding Derek.

The Good Morning Britain presenter's husband, Derek Draper has had a slow recovery following his battle with coronavirus, which left him critically ill and in hospital for more than a year.

Appearing backstage at the National Television Awards at London's O2 Arena after her incredible win for Best Authored Documentary, Kate told HELLO! and other press that she'd be keen to invite cameras back into her home as there are a lot of new "challenges".

WATCH: Kate Garraway breaks down in tears during National Television Awards speech

Asked whether she and Derek would like to follow up on the documentary, she said: "Yes, is the simple answer. There is a lot of challenges that we're facing now. I am now experiencing being a carer, and the challenges that are there."

"We all know social care has been in the headlines for lots of reasons and for lots of reasons people need support with health and social care," she continued, adding: "There are definitely more stories to tell. Let's hope that Derek's voice will be giving those stories. We know he's in there. We just have to get him out."

Kate was overcome with emotion after winning the gong for Best Authored Documentary

Kate also opened up about her decision to attend the ceremony, despite initial hesitation. "I wasn't sure I was going to come, not that I'm not extremely proud of it and love being here it's always so much fun, but it felt such a strange time leaving the family and I felt very sad about things with Derek."

She added that Derek and their two children, Billy and Darcy, were watching together from home. "The kids will be watching," she said, adding: "They're actually with Derek in the room, with some kind of TV contraption set up [together]."

