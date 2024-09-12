Susanna Reid reveals Ed Balls' 'gallant' gesture to help her out after NTAs

Susanna Reid has revealed how Ed Balls helped her after the National Television Awards, calling her co-presenter "gallant".

The duo were discussing the show with their showbiz expert Richard Arnold when Ed joked that as he and Susanna arrived at the same time as Ant and Dec, the presenting duo "thought [he] was a security person for Susanna".

WATCH: Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid and Ed Balls take on funny video

Susanna replied by pointing out that Ed helped her out at the end of the night, explaining: "You escorted me to my car. It was a long walk in heels, you were very gallant."

Reading between the lines, Richard said: "He carried you," to which Ed replied: "We did a piggy back!"

During Thursday's episode, the pair also congratulated their co-star Kate Garraway, who won an award for best authored documentary for her show about her late husband, Derek Draper.

© @susannareid100/X Ed Balls and Susanna Reid

The awards took place one day after what would have been Kate and Derek's 20th wedding anniversary, and the presenter spoke about it on Instagram, telling her followers: "Hello everyone. Today would have been my 20th wedding anniversary to Derek, it still is my 20th wedding anniversary to Derek.

"It's one of those days we talked about like Christmas, Easter, his birthday, where you really feel a punch to the stomach.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ed Balls and Susanna Reid on 'Good Morning Britain'

"This one I've been feeling very sorry for myself I'm afraid, because it's such a personal thing… This day is so particularly special to him and I. The fact that he's not here makes me feel very sad and notice his absence like a roaring train.

"I've been leaning into the grief as people say you have to and have been re-reading his anniversary messages on previous cards which I feel so grateful to have had… I've been rewatching the documentary because tomorrow is the National Television Awards and just marvelling at his spirit over the last few years. This documentary particularly is about his story… and about care and vulnerability."