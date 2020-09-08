We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Susanna Reid donned the chicest polka dot dress to present Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, and we're in love with the surprise ruffle detailing it features!

MORE: Susanna Reid's eye-popping purple dress leaves GMB viewers swooning

The TV star looked gorgeous in Sosandar's polka dot 'Fit and Flare' dress, £69.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Susanna Reid shocks with cleaning confession on GMB

With a slash neckline, sweet sheer sleeves and of course a timeless spotted print, the navy frock is perfect for transitioning into chillier weather.

But our favourite detail of all has to be the flirty double ruffles that spill out from the waistline – how unique!

RELATED: Susanna Reid stuns in pretty pastel dress that Sophie Wessex would love

How sweet is that ruffle detailing?

RELATED: Susanna Reid stuns in the dreamiest floral dress for GMB return

It's not the first time in the last week that Susanna's impeccable taste in style has left us swooning.

On Thursday, the fashionista opted for an eye-popping purple midi dress from Boden, called the 'Colette' dress.

Fit and Flare dress, £69, Sosandar

Designed from lightweight ponte jersey and boasting flattering details such as a gently cinched waistband, contoured seams on the bodice, column skirt and three-quarter length gathered sleeves, it was one of Susanna's most show-stopping looks to date.

And Susanna isn't the only fan; the 'Colette' dress has also won rave reviews from happy online shoppers.

One wrote: "Love the style and color of this dress." While another added: "This dress is so flattering, it's a keeper. I will wear it a lot, I feel great."

Before her grand return to the GMB sofa, the 49-year-old shared a gorgeous makeup-free selfie to mark her final bare-faced day before work.

Captioning the close-up, she wrote: "Last bare-faced day of the summer! Tomorrow the Glam Squad is back... and I am SO looking forward to seeing them. See you tomorrow @GMB."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.