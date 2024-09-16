Downton Abbey newcomer Joely Richardson shares shocking update on third film

Fans of Downton Abbey have something to look forward to but will also be left disappointed, as newcomer Joely Richardson has revealed that filming for the third movie has officially wrapped.

Joely, known for her roles in The Gentlemen and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, also hinted that this may be the final film in the beloved franchise.

© Getty Joely Richardson has offered an update on the Downton Abbey film

The 59-year-old, who is the daughter of iconic actress Dame Vanessa Redgrave, shared this news at the premiere of the film Kids Like Us, reports MailOnline.

When asked about her role in the upcoming Downton Abbey movie, she remained tight-lipped but divulged: "We have finished. I can't tell you anything, of course I can't, but all I know is it is the last film ever. It was great fun."

While the plot and her role remain shrouded in secrecy, the actress did hint that this could be the "last film ever" – much to the disappointment of fans!

© Sky The Downton Abbey cast

The third film will once again follow the fortunes of the Crawley family and is slated for release on 12 September 2025.

Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech and Penelope Wilton will all be reprising their roles, along with Lesley Nicol, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle and Douglas Reith.

Julian Fellowes, the creator of beloved period drama, has penned the story, while Simon Curtis – who worked on Downton Abbey: A New Era – is back to direct.

WATCH: Downton Abbey stars: Where are they now?

Along with Joely, some other new faces have been added to the cast, including Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale and Arty Froushan.

Chatting exclusively to HELLO! at the UK premiere of his new film Twisters, Harry Hadden-Paton – who plays Herbert "Bertie" Pelham – recently offered a new update.

© Sky Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael will reprise their roles

"It's going very well, no major dramas," laughed Harry. "We all know what we're doing by now – I would say it's bigger and better than before.

"The set pieces are huge. There's a drone in almost every new scene and an amazing new cast as well. Some really exciting new people."

© Nick Briggs The third film is expected to be released in September 2025

So far, no plot details have been announced. However, the third film follows 2022's A New Era, which ended in the late 1920s with the heartbreaking passing of Crawley matriarch, Lady Violet, who passed the torch on to her granddaughter Lady Mary to oversee the running of Downton.

Given the success of the first two Downton Abbey movies and the original series, this next instalment will be a brilliant addition to the franchise.