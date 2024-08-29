Cameron Diaz causes a stir with new look at her comeback after welcoming two children — see

Cameron Diaz is back…in action, that is. The actress, 51, is making her big return to the movies with the upcoming Netflix film (appropriately titled) Back in Action.

The project is her first in over a decade, having last appeared in a film in 2014's Annie before taking a hiatus from acting and limiting herself to guest appearances as herself on TV.

She stars opposite Jamie Foxx in the action comedy, although production was delayed after the actor was hospitalized for a medical emergency in early 2023, but returned to set soon after.

Recommended video You may also like Cameron Diaz reveals three-year-old daughter knows 'all the words' to Benji Madden's 'catchy' songs

The film was originally slated for a November 2024 release, but was pushed back to January 2025, and Netflix just shared a brand new behind-the-scenes look at the making of Back in Action.

A new snap from set featured Cameron and Jamie laughing while in a home set, preparing for a shot. The caption alongside the photo read: "Behind-the-scenes of us getting back to the action (and laughs.) @iamjamiefoxx and @CameronDiaz star in BACK IN ACTION premiering January 17."

Fans were thrilled to see the actress return to the screen, commenting: "Queen is back, love you and missed seeing you on a big screen!" and: "Thank you for getting Cameron Diaz out of retirement!!!" as well as: "Love Cameron, glad she's back in movies."

Not long after her last appearance in Annie, Cameron tied the knot with musician and Good Charlotte lead guitarist Benji Madden, who met in early 2014 and married in January 2015.

LATEST: Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden enjoy romantic date night out after welcoming second child

In December 2019, Cameron and Benji welcomed their first child, a daughter named Raddix, via surrogacy. And this March, the couple surprised the world by revealing that they had welcomed a son named Cardinal.

© Getty Images The "Annie" co-stars will lead the upcoming Netflix action comedy "Back in Action"

The announcement read: "We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids' safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures – but he's really cute! We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours."

MORE: Glamorous celebrity besties over 40: Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston, Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore & more

In 2017, Cameron spoke at a Goop Wellness Summit Saturday panel and confessed that two decades of traveling constantly between film sets took a toll on her physical and mental health, and highly influenced her decision to step away from the profession.

© Getty Images Cameron and Benji announced the arrival of their second child in March

"I just went, 'I can't really say who I am to myself.' Which is a hard thing to face up to," she said at the event, per E! News. "I felt the need to make myself whole."

MORE: Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden enjoy star-studded date night after baby boy Cardinal's surprise announcement

When asked by Gwyneth Paltrow, who moderated the panel, why she got married in her 40s, Cameron answered: "I think it's a matter of I just hadn't met my husband, you know? I had boyfriends before. And there's a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends."

© Getty Images "I just went, 'I can't really say who I am to myself.' Which is a hard thing to face up to."

"And I have a husband who is just my partner in life and in everything. Talk about two very different people! We are so different from one another, but we share the same values — we're totally two peas in a pod. We are both just weird enough for each other."