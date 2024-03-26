Joely Richardson, 59, is a goddess in head-to-toe Hermes for London premiere of Renegade Nell

Joely Richardson didn't let the rain stop her from looking fabulous as she attended the premiere of new Disney+ series Renegade Nell, in which she stars in as Lady Moggerhanger.

Arriving at Everyman Borough Yards, in Southwark, the 59-year-old looked gorgeous in a striking Hermes dress. Red was clearly the colour of the day for the star, as she accessorised her outfit with a matching clutch bag, and finished the ensemble off with a pair of boots also in the colour.

© Joe Maher Joely braved the elements

For her jewellery, the daughter of Vanessa Redgrave, opted to go for a selection of eye-catching gold bracelets and she wore her beautiful blonde locks in curls, and as for her makeup, she opted for some dark eyeshadow.

Despite the rain shower outside, Joely posed for photos on the red carpet, keeping dry with a clear umbrella, before heading inside for further cast photos.

© Joe Maher Joely and Louisa star in the new series

Speaking to HELLO! on the red carpet, Joely revealed how "lucky" she was when it came to the costumes on the historical drama. "We got to create a diva with [my character], and we could both live out the fantasy of diva clothing."

Starring alongside Joely in the new series are Derry Girls star Louisa Harland, who plays the titular Renegade Nell. They are also joined by Frank Dillane, Alice Kremelberg, Nick Mohammed and Adrian Lester.

© Disney Joely was full of praise for her co-star

"Nell Jackson, a quick-witted and courageous young woman, finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious outlaw in 18th-century England," read the synopsis. "But when a magical spirit called Billy Blind appears, Nell realizes her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined."

Speaking about the show to Tatler, Joely, was full of praise for her co-star, Louisa, as she enthused: "I knew instantly with Louisa that she's the real deal. The dialogue on the page is quite tricky stuff, very quippy. Obviously, the scripts are brilliant, but it's not as easy as it looks.

"You wouldn't know it because everyone has such a light touch, but that stuff can go very wrong because you've got to get the exact twist and wit. She was funny and charming and it all trickles down from the top. She absolutely carries Renegade Nell."

Renegade Nell will land on Disney+ on 29 March.