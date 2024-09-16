This Netflix hack will change the way you watch streaming platform

Do Netflix spoilers drive you slightly insane? Well, you're not the only one. During the latest episode of The Rest is Entertainment podcast, the show's hosts Richard Osman and Marina Hyde discussed how to minimise accidentally spotting spoilers on the streaming plaform - and it's a gamechanger.

During their podcast, the pair were discussing Netflix's thumbnail images and 'coming next' footage, and how it often gives away crucial elements of the show. Richard explained: "We were re-watching Prime Suspect and at the end of one the question is, 'Is this man going to get arrested,' and the thumbnail for the second episode was the man in court. Come on!"

WATCH: Netflix’s MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story trailer

Speaking about the thumbnails, Marina explained: "Netflix's thumbnails are all AI generated… all of the thumbnails are tailored to you individually, they've got many different ways of showing you a show… for example, Stranger Things, if they see you watch a lot of romantic comedies, they will have a picture of Winona Ryder and David Harbour so it'll look like it's that sort of show.

Lily Collins in Netflix's Emily in Paris

"If you like comedies they'll have the kids dressed up in their Ghostbusters outfits. Every single person is getting a tailored version of thumbnails."

However, there is a hack that can help you from avoiding sneak previews of 'coming up' footage, with Marina continuing: "There is something you can do about it. In your setting, you can turn off auto-play preview so you don't see 'coming up' and what have you… you can turn off that… You can do it in your account settings and I recommend that everyone do it."

© Seacia Pavao/Netflix Nicole Kidman as Greer Winbury, Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury in The Perfect Couple

The settings mentioned by Marina are available via computer or laptop. Go onto your account, then 'Playback Settings' and untick 'Autoplay previews whilst browsing on all devices.'

© Netflix You can find the settings on Netflix

Marina also revealed that there are 'no spoilers' extensions that cover up the episodic thumnails so you don't have to see a sneak peek at the following episodes. While this isn't available to do within your Netflix account, there are Chrome add-ons that you can use to enhance your viewing experience.