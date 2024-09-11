Bridgerton shares first look at season four - and new lead Sophie

Bridgerton fans, who is ready for season four? Even though we have a while to wait for the next season, with it tipped to land on Netflix in 2026, we have already been given a sneak peek at the new lead preparing for her role as Sophie!
Sharing a clip of actress Yerin Ha selected her wardrobe to film the upcoming season, the caption read: "Dearest Gentle Reader, as preparations for the next social season are almost underway, we request a warm welcome to the newest member of the Ton….Presenting Yerin Ha as Sophie in Bridgerton Season 4!"
Fans were thrilled, with one writing: "WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH YERIN!!! WELCOME TO THE BRIDGERTON FAMMM," while another person added: "Oh we can’t wait for the next social season!" A third person wrote: "WELCOME TO BRIDGERTON BENEDICT’S SOPHIE."
Yerin is an Australian-born Korean star who has starred Halo and Dune: Prophecy opened up about the role, telling Netflix: "What drew me to Sophie was that she immediately has obstacles — something that she constantly has to overcome. Whether it’s this battle around social status or trying to hide her feelings from Benedict."
Sophie, whose surname is Beckett in the book, is now 'Baek' ouy of respect for Yerin's culture, with Yerin explaining: "A name is the first bit of identity that you share with the world, and that’s why changing a name can be so powerful. To make Sophie’s name fit someone who looks like me is really empowering. All credit to Jess Brownell, our showrunner.
"It’s a really nice way for me to feel like the role is fit for me, rather than me having to fit a certain mold. It’s amazing what it can do just in a psychological sense. So it means a lot that Jess did that for me."
For those who don't mind a couple of Bridgerton spoilers, season four is set to be based on the third novel in the Julia Quinn series, see Benedict find love in a Cindrella story-style tale of romance with Sophie, the illegitimate daughter of an Earl forced to serve as a servant to her wicked stepmother.