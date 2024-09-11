Bridgerton shares first look at season four - and new lead Sophie

Bridgerton fans, who is ready for season four? Even though we have a while to wait for the next season, with it tipped to land on Netflix in 2026, we have already been given a sneak peek at the new lead preparing for her role as Sophie!

Sharing a clip of actress Yerin Ha selected her wardrobe to film the upcoming season, the caption read: "Dearest Gentle Reader, as preparations for the next social season are almost underway, we request a warm welcome to the newest member of the Ton….Presenting Yerin Ha as Sophie in Bridgerton Season 4!"

WATCH: Meet Bridgerton’s new lead Yerin Ha

Fans were thrilled, with one writing: "WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH YERIN!!! WELCOME TO THE BRIDGERTON FAMMM," while another person added: "Oh we can’t wait for the next social season!" A third person wrote: "WELCOME TO BRIDGERTON BENEDICT’S SOPHIE."

Yerin is an Australian-born Korean star who has starred Halo and Dune: Prophecy opened up about the role, telling Netflix: "What drew me to Sophie was that she immediately has obstacles — something that she constantly has to overcome. Whether it’s this battle around social status or trying to hide her feelings from Benedict."

© Getty Yerin is set to play Sophie

Sophie, whose surname is Beckett in the book, is now 'Baek' ouy of respect for Yerin's culture, with Yerin explaining: "A name is the first bit of identity that you share with the world, and that’s why changing a name can be so powerful. To make Sophie’s name fit someone who looks like me is really empowering. All credit to Jess Brownell, our showrunner.

"It’s a really nice way for me to feel like the role is fit for me, rather than me having to fit a certain mold. It’s amazing what it can do just in a psychological sense. So it means a lot that Jess did that for me."

Luke Thompson plays Benedict

For those who don't mind a couple of Bridgerton spoilers, season four is set to be based on the third novel in the Julia Quinn series, see Benedict find love in a Cindrella story-style tale of romance with Sophie, the illegitimate daughter of an Earl forced to serve as a servant to her wicked stepmother.