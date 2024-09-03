Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Netflix's September selection: Gripping TV shows you won't want to miss
Subscribe
Netflix's September selection: Gripping TV shows you won't want to miss
Stills from Emily in Paris, The Perfect Couple and Nobody Wants This© Netflix

Netflix's September selection: Gripping TV shows you won't want to miss

From Emily in Paris to The Perfect Couple, find out what's streaming 

Megan Bull
TV Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

As we edge closer to autumn, Netflix is upping the ante. Boasting a stellar selection of shows, September is the gift that keeps on giving thanks to the return of Emily in Paris and Selling Sunset, not to mention impressive newcomers like The Perfect Couple and Nobody Wants This

With summer drawing to a close, we're heading into sofa season – grab a warm cuppa and a cosy blanket before pressing play on these must-watch series. 

Emily and Marcello by the Trevi Fountain© Netflix

Emily in Paris, season four part two

Back for part deux, Emily Cooper is swapping her Parisian adventure for a Roman holiday. Amid her très complicated relationship with Gabriel, the marketing exec is sent to Italy to secure a business meeting with Italian hunk, Marcello. Cue more fun and fashion by the Trevi Fountain.

Coming to Netflix on September 12


The Perfect Couple

The Perfect Couple

A delicious murder mystery starring Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber? Sign us up. As she prepares to marry into one of Nantucket's wealthiest families, Amelia's big day is derailed after a body is discovered – and everyone in the wedding party is a suspect. 

Coming to Netflix on September 5


Jack and Michael Whitehall© Netflix

Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father

Following the success of their travel series, Jack and Michael Whitehall, have teamed up on a new four-part docuseries. On the cusp of welcoming his daughter, comedian Jack is delving into parenthood's endless questions, with help from his father. Embarking on a new trip around the globe, the hilarious duo explore what it means to be a father. 

Coming to Netflix on September 10

Chrishell Stause wearing a pair of pink sunglasses. © Netflix

Selling Sunset, season eight

The Oppenheim Group is back for an eighth season. Forced to weather LA's changing real estate market, Chrishell, Mary, Amanza, Chelsea and the rest of the agents are more determined than ever to sell, sell, sell.

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This © Netflix

Nobody Wants This

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody have teamed up on a new comedy series. After an agnostic woman, Joanne, and an unconventional rabbi, Noah, fall in love, they're forced to confront their differing outlooks on life, not to mention their sabotaging families. The question is – can love conquer all? 

Coming to Netflix on September 26

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More