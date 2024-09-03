Netflix's September selection: Gripping TV shows you won't want to miss

As we edge closer to autumn, Netflix is upping the ante. Boasting a stellar selection of shows, September is the gift that keeps on giving thanks to the return of Emily in Paris and Selling Sunset, not to mention impressive newcomers like The Perfect Couple and Nobody Wants This.

With summer drawing to a close, we're heading into sofa season – grab a warm cuppa and a cosy blanket before pressing play on these must-watch series.

© Netflix Emily in Paris, season four part two Back for part deux, Emily Cooper is swapping her Parisian adventure for a Roman holiday. Amid her très complicated relationship with Gabriel, the marketing exec is sent to Italy to secure a business meeting with Italian hunk, Marcello. Cue more fun and fashion by the Trevi Fountain. Coming to Netflix on September 12



The Perfect Couple A delicious murder mystery starring Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber? Sign us up. As she prepares to marry into one of Nantucket's wealthiest families, Amelia's big day is derailed after a body is discovered – and everyone in the wedding party is a suspect. Coming to Netflix on September 5



© Netflix Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father Following the success of their travel series, Jack and Michael Whitehall, have teamed up on a new four-part docuseries. On the cusp of welcoming his daughter, comedian Jack is delving into parenthood's endless questions, with help from his father. Embarking on a new trip around the globe, the hilarious duo explore what it means to be a father. Coming to Netflix on September 10

© Netflix Selling Sunset, season eight The Oppenheim Group is back for an eighth season. Forced to weather LA's changing real estate market, Chrishell, Mary, Amanza, Chelsea and the rest of the agents are more determined than ever to sell, sell, sell.

