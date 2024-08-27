Happy Valley star confirmed to star in new Netflix drama - and it sounds amazing

Netflix has announced a new show from the screenwriter of Intergalactic and Prisoners Wives—and we're already saving it to our must-watch lists! The psychological thriller, Out of the Dust, set in a conservative Christian sect, follows a dutiful wife who has a life-changing encounter with an escaped convict and stars Happy Valley's very own Siobhan Finneran. Find out more…

The official synopsis reads: "Rosie lives with her husband Adam and daughter in a cloistered Christian community. The fateful arrival of escaped prisoner Sam into her life reveals the reality and restraints of her world; perhaps this hidden religious community doesn't have her best interests at heart.

"And, as the cracks begin to appear in her marriage, Sam presents himself as her savior. But with his dark criminal past, where does the greatest danger lie—with the cult or with Sam?"

Siobhan is set to be joined by some huge stars, including Three Girls actress Molly Windsor, Sex Education's Asa Butterfield, Lost Boys and Fairies actor Fra Fee, and Doctor Who's Christopher Eccleston.

The six-part series starts filming in August 2024, and there isn't a release date announced just yet—so stay tuned!

The upcoming drama is just one of many new shows coming to Netflix, including Six Triple Eight, which is inspired by the first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas in WWII and is set to star Kerry Washington.

The streaming platform also recently announced the movie Emilia Pérez, starring Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez and Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña. The synopsis reads: "Through liberating song and dance and bold visuals, this odyssey follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness.

"The fearsome cartel leader Emilia enlists Rita, an unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job, to help fake her death so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self."

Fans are also anticipating Nicole Kidman's new drama The Perfect Couple, which is set to land on the streaming platform on September 5. The description reads: "Amelia Sacks is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season—until a body turns up on the beach.

"As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer’s novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect."