Kyle Clifford charged with murder of BBC racing commentator John Hunt's family

The Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed that they have charged 26-year-old Kyle Clifford with the murders of BBC racing commentator John Hunt's wife Carol, and his two daughters, Louise and Hannah.

Kyle, who was Louise's ex-boyfriend, was also charged with false imprisonment and two counts of possession of offensive weapons. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court remotely on Tuesday at 10am.

The three women were murdered in Bushey, Hertfordshire back in July. According to the inquest, Carol, 61, suffered stab wounds, while Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, died from crossbow bolts injuries.

Speaking abotu the charges, Detective Chief Inspector Nick Gardener from the BCH Major Crime Unit said: "Our thoughts remain with the Hunt family and their loved ones as they continue to come to terms with their loss. Over the past couple of months, we have been working hard to gather as much evidence as possible and establish the full circumstances of what happened that day.

"Today, we have managed to secure charges against Kyle Clifford in connection with the murders of Carol, Hannah and Louise Hunt. Although it has taken some time to reach this stage, we can now move forward with the judicial process and seek justice for their family."

Racing commentator John and his daughter Amy shared a statement following the devastating deaths, saying: "The devastation that we are experiencing cannot be put into words. We would like to thank people for their kind messages and for the support we have received in recent days. These have provided great comfort to us for which we are very grateful."

John added: "Notwithstanding the horrid evil that's swept through our lives, wreaking devastation on an unimaginable scale, the counter to that has been the breathtaking messages of support, some of which are still to be read. Amy, my eldest daughter, has been magnificently inspirational with her control and support for me, which I am trying, trying so hard, to replicate. Every message has felt so important, the same as a reassuring hug. We know people are worried about us. We will get through this."

His friend and colleague Mark Chapman also paid tribute, saying: "Good evening from Germany, we have a football match to bring you tonight and we will do and we will start our build-up to it shortly. But this has been a heartbreaking day, John Hunt is our colleague and our friend, not just to the current 5 Live Sport team but all of those who worked here with him over the past 20 years and also to all of you who have enjoyed his superb commentaries.

"So on behalf of everybody connected to 5 Live Sport, our love, thoughts and support are with John and his family."