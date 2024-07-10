BBC star John Hunt's wife and two daughters killed at home in 'triple murder'

BBC commentator John Hunt's wife and two daughters are believed to be the victims of a triple crossbow murder in Hertfordshire.

Police and paramedics were called to the Hunt family home in Bushey on Tuesday evening following reports that three women had been found with serious injuries.

It's been reported that John, 58, a BBC 5 Live racing commentator, may have raised the alarm after returning home from work.

© John Hunt/X John Hunt's wife and children are believed to be the victims of a triple crossbow murder

Despite the best efforts of the medics, 61-year-old mum Carol and her two daughters, aged 28 and 25, died at the scene.

John, a former police officer, has worked for BBC Radio 5 Live for the last 20 years.

Hertfordshire Police are now on the hunt for 26-year-old Kyle Clifford from the Enfield area who is wanted in connection with the crime.

Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson described it as a "horrific incident" involving the use of a crossbow and revealed that other weapons may have been used.

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire & Hertfordshire Major Crime Team, said: "This is an incredibly difficult incident for the victims' family and we would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with what has happened.

"Whilst we are still in the early stages of this investigation, we are actively seeking Kyle Clifford who we believe could be in the areas of Hertfordshire or north London.

"Given the serious nature of the incident, I would ask anyone who knows where he is to contact police immediately."

© John Hunt/X John has worked for the BBC for 20 years

Tributes poured in on social media, with one person writing: "The breaking story about John Hunt's family is pretty much the most shocking thing I can ever recall seeing on here. Absolutely appalling - thoughts very much with him and his family."

A second person penned: "Unbelievable news about John Hunt's family today. Struggling to read the saddest news online. Words cannot express my deepest sympathies with you John."