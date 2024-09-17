America's Got Talent star dies aged 17 weeks after taking part in show

Cheerleader Emily Gold, who was part of the Los Osos High School dance team who recently auditioned for America's Got Talent has tragically died. She was 17.

The teenager, who died in an apparant suicide, was found on Friday 13 September. Speaking to People magazine,California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Rodrigo Jimenez said: "When the officers arrived, they located a female, 17 year old, who was struck by at least one other vehicle in the carpool lane on eastbound 210.

"The female did succumb to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Following the news, a GoFundMe for over $34,000 has been raised to support Emily's family at this very sad time.

The dance team shared a loving post about Emily which read: "It is with such a heavy heart that we share the passing of our beautiful, kind, and loving Emily Gold, Senior and Varsity Dance Captain. Emily has always embodied every aspect of our core team values through her strength, commitment, kindness, compassion, and the most humble heart. She will be remembered as a leader, role model, friend, and sister to her teammates.

The dance troupe paid tribute to Emily

"Our sweet sweet Emily - We love you endlessly and miss you more than words can ever express. Everything we do is for you, our beautiful angel."

The GoFundMe description continues: "With great sadness we share our Los Osos Grizzly Emily Gold has passed away. As a community lets come together and support the Gold family in this difficult time. Please know this money will go directly to the family to support them and help with expenses."

Emily Gold died on Friday 13 September

Emily starred alongside her fellow dancers on America's Got Talent, where they made it to the show's quarterfinal thanks to their incredible performances. Simon Cowell was among those to praise them, saying: "It was absolutely brilliant.

"What I loved about this was first of all the energy. I think what I just saw is everything a great school should be doing, which is encouraging talent and friendship. It reminded me of seeing the High School Musical movie and thinking every kid should go to a school like that."

Emily was among those to chat to People about taking part in the show, saying: "When I’m performing, I’m really thinking about all the corrections because we get corrections up until five minutes before we go on stage. So to really just think about all those so that we apply them is my biggest priority on stage."

If you have been affected by this story, contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline on 988, text STRENGTH to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org

