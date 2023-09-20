Tour the £8m My Mum, Your Dad mansion and discover where it is

ITV's My Mum, Your Dad, hosted by Davina McCall, has become an instant hit

ITV's My Mum, Your Dad, hosted by Davina McCall, has us – and the rest of the nation – gripped. While we wait to find out what connections will blossom, we're also rather intrigued by the glorious megamansion that's the backdrop for this unique social experiment.

Read on to discover where My Mum, Your Dad is located and take the ultimate tour of the incredible property…

WATCH: A look at popular show My Mum, Your Dad

The chosen location for the retreat is a grand countryside manor in Midhurst, West Sussex and it is worth a dazzling £8 million.

Noteworthy features include two beautiful swimming pools, a gym and a sauna. The 45 acres of glorious land surrounding the property also make it very idyllic.

Presenter Davina has branded the impressive home "the most romantic countryside location" and we can't help but agree.

Tour the My Mum, Your Dad mansion

The exterior

Check out the My Mum, Your Dad mansion

The white exterior with Georgian windows and ornate shutters, along with the blooming wisteria, gives the property a postcard-worthy look.

The foyer

Look at the entrance to the property

Inside, the wonder continues with a striking wooden staircase and cosy foyer area with a snuggle seat and statement round rug. The walls are panelled and the ambient lighting adds interest into the welcoming space.

The dining room

The perfect dinner party spot

The perfect spot for dinner parties, the 12-seater dining table is positioned perfectly in front of the bifold patio doors which overlook the abundant gardens. We love the statement pink chairs with gold details – trés chic!

The kitchen

The romance seekers have a modern kitchen to use

The beautifully modern cooking space has a vast marble-clad island with barstools that match the dining chairs. The quirky tiled splashback has also caught our eye, adding a fun element to the stylish space. The question is, who will be cooking up a romantic meal here soon?

The lounge

The lovely lounge inside the My Mum, Your Dad mansion

Colour has been used perfectly in the lounge area, contrasting with the all-white sofas. Check out the colour-pop footstools, large artwork and rainbow cushions. Just like the dining room, the lounge benefits from overlooking the pristine gardens, giving it a calm feeling.

The bathroom

How beautiful is this bathroom at the My Mum, Your Dad mansion?

One of the jaw-dropping bathrooms inside the grand residence looks like it belongs in a five-star hotel with its unique circular tin tub and huge glass shower cubicle. The dual-aspect windows also flood the space with light.

The swimming pool

The mums and dads can use the idyllic pool

We've seen the romance seekers gathered around the swimming pool in the resort-worthy pool house – and it's pretty dreamy! The stunning arched windows and skylight make it bright and airy and there's plenty of room around the perimeter for relaxing.