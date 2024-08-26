Inside the Chase stars' private lives: from fake husbands to fellow brainboxes

We know that they are three of the cleverest minds in Britain thanks to their amazing quizzing skills on The Chase - and while many hope that they can triumph over the legendary quizzers, it's very unlikely.
But despite their imposing personas on the hit ITV quiz show, the masterminds have a more relaxed home life with their partners. Some stars like Darragh Ennis and Shaun Wallace have confirmed relationships, although prefer to keep their other halves out of the spotlight. Meanwhile, Anne Hegarty has previously admitted to making up a husband!
Find out more about their previous and current relationships here...
Mark Labbett
Mark was married to Katie, and the pair shared a son during their time together. Mark went public with his relationship during an appearance on Loose Women back in 2017. Chatting about how they met, Katie said: "We had some mutual friends and it came out of a mistake! Mark misunderstood something I said and it came from that. We met five years ago, dating for four and married for three!"
During the chat, the pair also revealed that they are actually second cousins, with Mark explaining: "It's not something we realised at the time." The pair briefly split in 2019, with Katie telling The Sun on Sunday: "Mark and I had been talking about separating for some time — we have been drifting for a while. He works away a lot and that’s been hard. A lot of people think it's the age difference but we don't see that as the factor."
Although the pair ended up reconciling, they called time on their relationship in 2020. There's no bad blood between the former couple, and Mark previously told the Sun: "I'm single now. We are separated but we get on really well, we co-parent. I promised to look after her and I promised to look after my kid."
In 2023, Mark started dating television presenter Hayley Palmer after meeting her at the National Television Awards in 2022, however the couple ended things after just one year. Confirming the end of their relationship, Hayley said: "It is with regret I announce that myself and Mark have gone our separate ways. We had the best year together, and I truly wish him all the very best for the future."
Anne Hegerty
Anne has previously opened up about being single, admitting that she finds that her autism makes it difficult for her to have a relationship. Speaking on The Chasers Road Trip, she explained: "One of the things that really goes along with autism, I really can't hold down relationships. I've tried. My longest relationship ever was four months and that only lasted that long because he lived in Brighton and I lived in Manchester. He was a lovely bloke but I'm just not good with the sort of amount of attention that people need."
Speaking about her dream partner during an appearance on Loose Women, the 'Governess' said: "It would have to be someone who was intelligent of facts and reading books. It might not be a problem if he wasn't necessarily into quizzing as long as he understood I was into quizzing."
When Anne appeared on I'm a Celebrity in 2018, she joked that she'd invented a husband for her Wikipedia article. "I used to go into my page to change things like where I was born and my hometown but I've stopped bothering now," she revealed. "It still claims I'm married to someone called Jake Hester! I seriously don't know who he is."
Shaun Wallace
Shaun keeps his personal life very private, and so it is unclear whether he is dating at the moment. However, he reportedly took legal action against Wikipedia after it falsely claimed that he had been married to a 'Matilda Bray' in 1990, which a source for The Sun of Sunday said was untrue. The excerpt has since been removed.
However, the 'Dark Destroyer' has since revealed that he's in a relationship. When he appeared on the How To Be 60 podcast, he confirmed that he had a partner, but revealed that the duo didn't share any children and they hadn't married. Although I'm not married but I suppose I'm married to my career," he mused. "Put it that way. I like that, I prefer that and I'm happier."
Paul Sinha
Affectionately known as the 'Sinnerman' on the hit ITV show, Paul is happily married to Oliver Levy, with the pair having walked down the aisle in 2019. Speaking about how he proposed to his husband on Loose Women, Paul explained: Everyone deserves their moment in the sun and their moment of happiness.
"You look at someone and you go, 'You're never going to be happier than you are with that one person' and you think, 'Why not make it official?'"
Quizzing is what brought the couple together and he joked on Loose Women: "I fell into a lifestyle where I ended up meeting Oliver through the murky world of serious quizzing. That's how I met him - it's like five-a-side for nerds." And the pair appear to be evenly matched, with Oliver sometimes ending up triumphant over his TV star husband.
Jenny Ryan
'The Vixen' is in a serious relationship with Thom Tuck and the duo even appeared together on an episode of Celebrity Escape to the Country in 2023. The star prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, and rarely mentions her significant other.
Thom is a comedian and a member of The Penny Dreadfuls, a sketch comedy group. Thom appears to be a supporter of Wrexham and brought his beloved to see his team play back in March.
Darragh Ennis
Irish star Darragh, nicknamed 'The Menace' has found love with wife Joan Gannon, with the pair meeting while they were both studying biology at Maynooth University. Reflecting on their meeting, Darragh said: "We were very, very, good friends for a long time, and we lived together as housemates before we got together. She worked about five doors down the corridor in the Callan Building on South Campus."
The couple have also gone on to welcome two children, and Darragh revealed that their sons help them keep in touch with his own parents, joking: "We call them every single day, before they go to bed so they can say good night, because my children are obsessed with their grandmother."
Due to his fame, the star keeps his family out of the spotlight, explaining to the Irish Mirror: "I have been keeping my family out of the limelight so my wife doesn't get involved, she doesn't want to. And my children, I don't share photos of my children or anything like that. No one knows what my children look like or their names or anything like that."
