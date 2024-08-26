Inside the Chase stars' private lives: from fake husbands to fellow brainboxes

Mark was married to Katie, and the pair shared a son during their time together. Mark went public with his relationship during an appearance on Loose Women back in 2017. Chatting about how they met, Katie said: "We had some mutual friends and it came out of a mistake! Mark misunderstood something I said and it came from that. We met five years ago, dating for four and married for three!"

During the chat, the pair also revealed that they are actually second cousins, with Mark explaining: "It's not something we realised at the time." The pair briefly split in 2019, with Katie telling The Sun on Sunday: "Mark and I had been talking about separating for some time — we have been drifting for a while. He works away a lot and that’s been hard. A lot of people think it's the age difference but we don't see that as the factor."

Although the pair ended up reconciling, they called time on their relationship in 2020. There's no bad blood between the former couple, and Mark previously told the Sun: "I'm single now. We are separated but we get on really well, we co-parent. I promised to look after her and I promised to look after my kid."

In 2023, Mark started dating television presenter Hayley Palmer after meeting her at the National Television Awards in 2022, however the couple ended things after just one year. Confirming the end of their relationship, Hayley said: "It is with regret I announce that myself and Mark have gone our separate ways. We had the best year together, and I truly wish him all the very best for the future."