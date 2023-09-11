Davina McCall is back on our screens on Monday evening as host of the brand new dating show, My Mum, Your Dad on ITV. First billed as 'middle-aged Love Island', the programme follows a group of single parents who have been nominated by their children to stay at a country house retreat in the hopes of finding true love.

We can't think of anyone better than Davina to host this show. But when it comes to the former Big Brother legend's own love life, how much do you know?

The esteemed presenter is in currently in a relationship and looks happier than ever. Here's all you need to know…

Who is Davina McCall's partner?

Davina McCall is in a relationship with her partner, Michael Douglas. The pair have been an official couple since 2019, but they go way back thanks to Michael being Davina's hairstylist in her Big Brother days. Michael, 50, has won awards for his talents in hairdressing and styling and is no stranger to TV himself having made a number of appearances on The One Show and This Morning.

Davina and Michael went public with their romance in 2019 and often document the ins and outs of their time together on their popular podcast, Making the Cut. In January 2023, the couple revealed they had moved in together.

The Million Pound Drop host said: "I am quite enjoying being a new couple doing new things, because we are newly living together. It's quite nice making new traditions because we did that before Christmas, we sat down together and talked about it: 'Ok, blank space, what shall we make tradition from now on?'."

© David M. Benett Michael Douglas and Davina McCall attend the Hello! Inspiration Awards at Corinthia London

Has Davina McCall been married in the past?

Yes. Prior to her relationship with Michael, Davina was married to her former husband Matthew Robertson. The former couple were married between 2000 and 2017. Like her current boyfriend, Davina's ex-husband was also familiar with television work.

© Getty Davina McCall and former husband Matthew Robertson attend 02 X Awards in 2009

Matthew hosted the show Pet Rescue between 1997 and 2003 and also appeared on the show, Sam's Games.

Their split was announced on Instagram in 2017. Davina wrote in a statement: "I am very sad to say Matthew and I have separated. Our amazing children are our number one priority."

Prior to her lengthy married to Matthew, Davina was married to Andrew Leggett from 1997 until 1999.

© Harry Page Davina McCall is hosting ITV's new show, My Mum, Your Dad

Does Davina McCall have children?

Yes! Davina is a proud mother of three. The TV presenter and ex-husband Matthew welcomed three children during their marriage. Their eldest Holly was born in 2001. Two years later they welcomed Tilly and, in 2006, they welcomed their third child Chester.

© Instagram Davina with her daughter

What else is there to know about Davina McCall's love life?

It's clear Davina and Michael are happier than ever and get on like a house on fire. She previously told The Sun: "We are best friends." Proving love and work can mix the former Big Brother star still has her hair styled by Michael and they collaborate on a podcast. Davina explained: "We just get on really well at work and we always have done – that's never changed."

Meanwhile, last year at the Inspiration Awards, Davina spoke to HELLO! about how much Michael supports her. The TV presenter picked up the gong for Inspiration of the Year and said how "lucky" she feels to have him while chatting backstage.

"I didn't say thanks to Michael, who's my partner, in my speech and I feel sad about that because he makes me a much better person and he makes me skip to work in the morning and I'm very lucky to have that so I just want to say thank you to him as well."