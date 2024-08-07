Inside Dougray Scott's home life: from famous wife to actor son

Dougray Scott is back on our screens in the second season of ITV's gritty crime drama, Irvine Welsh's Crime, in which he stars as troubled Edinburgh detective, Ray Lennox.

The Scottish actor has racked up an impressive list of TV and film credits over his three-decade career, including My Week with Marilyn, Mission Impossible: 2, and more recently, Vigil. But how much do you know about the star's life away from the cameras? Keep reading for more about Dougray's home life, including his marriage to actress Claire Forlani and his actor son following in his footsteps.

WATCH: Dougray Scott stars in Irvine Welsh’s Crime

Dougray Scott's love life

Since 2007, Dougray has been married to Hollywood actress Claire Forlani, who rose to fame in the 1995 comedy film Mallrats, before going on to star in various TV series and movies, including NCIS: Los Angeles and the 2003 action film, The Medallion, co-starring Jackie Chan.

The couple, who live in London, tied the knot in a private civil ceremony held in Italy. Sharing an insight into the special day, Dougray told PEOPLE at the time: "It was very romantic. I feel so lucky to have met her. She's an amazing actress and human being.

© Norman Shapiro Claire Forlani played Alicia Brown in Hawaii Five-0

"I'm very happy," he added.

Claire, 52, has previously spoken out about her experiences with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, a "master manipulator" who she "escaped five times" in the late Nineties.

"Claire wrote very powerfully about it, she was so eloquent and very brave – all those women were," Dougray, 58, told The Telegraph.

When asked if his wife's career was negatively affected after she spurned Weinstein's advances, Dougray said: "Oh for sure, absolutely. Claire has an incredible personality, she is very strong in some respects, and wouldn't put up with that level of abuse from anyone.

© Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock The couple wed in 2007

"She's Italian. A firecracker," continued the actor. "Which is great, but I am absolutely 100 per cent positive that it affected her career in some ways. Because she was so combative, she wouldn't acquiesce to bullies. She was brave enough to stand up to bullies. And did it affect her career? For sure. As it did all the women who stood up to sexual abusers," he said.

Before his relationship with Claire, Dougray was married to casting director Sarah Trevis. Opening up about their 2005 split, Sarah told the Daily Mail in 2010. "It's painful to live out a split in public. We were together for 12 years. That's not insignificant. It was a love match. We separated in 2004.

© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock Dougray was previously married to casting director, Sarah Trevis

"I think it was the realisation that things were going to be very much changed that sort of woke Dougray up. He tried to resolve various issues but it was too late for us," she added.

Dougray's children, including his actor son

Dougray shares twin son, Gabriel, and daughter, Eden, 26, with his first wife, Sarah. He's also a dad to adopted son Milo, who was born in 2014.

Opening up about his relationship with Milo, Dougray told The Guardian in 2018: "That one of my children is adopted makes no difference to the love I feel for them. The first time I set eyes on Milo, I thought: that is my son – and he is. I love him just as much as I do my biological children. There is no difference whatsoever.

© LISA O'CONNOR Dougray and Claire with their son Milo in 2018

"I would put my life on the line for him, as I would for the twins. My whole perception about adoption changed the moment I saw him. He is part of me, 100%."

Dougray's eldest son Gabriel is following in his father's footsteps and has appeared in House of the Dragon, His Dark Materials, Masters of the Air, and played Dougray's on-screen nephew in the second season of Crime.

© BBC Gabriel Scott in His Dark Materials

On his opinion on Gabriel being a "nepo baby" – a term referring to people whose parents have succeeded in a similar career – Dougray told The Telegraph: "I don't know what it means. My son is really talented. So you deny them an opportunity because you're worried about people saying there's nepotism involved? Well, it works emotionally for the piece, because he's playing my nephew, and he's my son, so there's a connection there that you can't act.

"I don't think anyone's gonna get a job if they're really not capable of doing the job … I think he won that role," he added.