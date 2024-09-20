Skip to main contentSkip to footer
BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty 'lost for words' as co-star goes topless

Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast© BBC

BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty 'lost for words' as co-star goes topless

Journalist Steve Harris reported on a naked viewing at Dorset Museum

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
8 minutes ago
Naga Munchetty appeared to be "lost for words" according to BBC Breakfast viewers after one of her colleagues went topless during Friday morning's show. 

Naga and her co-host Charlie Stayt introduced a report by journalist Steve Harris about a naked viewing hosted by Dorset Museum in Dorchester which offered more than 60 naturists the opportunity to walk through its galleries in the nude. 

Charlie began: "So normally when you think of nudes in a museum, your mind would naturally wander to statues or maybe sculptures."

Charlie Stayt, Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast© BBC/James Stack
Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty hosted BBC Breakfast on Friday

Naga continued: "That mind change. A museum in Dorchester is literally bringing that idea to life. Recently it's opening its doors to visitors who want to wander through its galleries after hours, completely naked. Why? Well, that's what our reporter Steve Harris has been finding out."

Steve's report saw the journalist interview various participants of the event, organised by British Naturism.

Naturists at Dorset Museum© BBC
Naturists were interviewed at the Dorset Museum

One person explained that going nude in the museum "gives you a massive confidence to see normal people naked", while Museum Director Claire Dixon said the event "showcased the many ways museums can be enjoyed". 

Wrapping up the report, Steve said: "For now, this evening is a one-off. After tonight, the museum will be closed until further notice but I'm not going to miss out on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. What's that saying? When in Rome," prompting the journalist to take off his blazer and shirt. 

Steve Harris goes topless during BBC Breakfast report© BBC
Steve Harris went topless at the end of his BBC Breakfast report

The camera quickly panned back to Charlie and Naga in the studio. While Naga was looking a little shocked, Charlie said: "Good. It's all good. Steve Harris that was."

"Does that appeal to you?" asked Naga, to which Charlie said: "No, I just think it's great. People being happy, doing their thing. Why not?"

Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast© BBC
Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty looked a little stunned

Viewers were quick to comment on the report on social media, with many pointing out Naga's shocked expression. One person penned: "Best thing I've seen on @bbcbreakfast in years, Naga's face as a piece on a nude-friendly art gallery ended. Looked a bit like Dame Edna when she was shocked," while another added: "Never seen @TVNaga01 lost for words before after the report on Dorset Museum!!"

A third person remarked: "@TVNaga01 Well done for keeping a straight face earlier."

