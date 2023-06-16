BBC Breakfast stars Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt's off-screen relationship explored

The journalists have hosted the show together since 2014

Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt regularly wake up the nation with the latest news headlines on BBC Breakfast.

While the pair are undoubtedly a winning duo when it comes to their on-screen partnership, how close are they off-screen?

BBC Breakfast viewers have often remarked on the on-screen dynamic between the pair, with many viewers praising their banter and others commenting on their "spikey relationship".

The presenters began hosting the show together in 2014 when Naga became a main fixture on the show. While the presenters are clearly good friends having been snapped enjoying a post-work pint at a pub in Manchester recently, viewers have pointed out some awkward moments on the sofa over the years.

Charlie Stayt and Naga Muchetty's awkward on-screen moments

In 2022, the pair engaged in a lively debate over pies during a segment about the World Scotch Pie Championships.

As Charlie began to list the different types of foods, Naga tried to interject but was told to "hold on" by her co-host.

Naga then said: "You can't just sit here and read a list and not discuss the list."

© BBC Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty host BBC Breakfast together

The exchange sparked speculation of a tense relationship between the pair at the time, and a spokesperson for the BBC told the Daily Mail that there was "no credibility" in rumours of friction.

More recently, the pair shared a slightly tense exchange while chatting to weather presenter Carol Kirkwood over a video link. During a show that aired in March, Carol was giving the weather report from The Butterfly House at Blenheim Palace when Charlie asked her to summon the butterflies with a call.

© BBC Carol Kirkwood reporting from The Butterfly House at Blenheim Palace on BBC Breakfast

"Here, butterflies! Come over here," she said, prompting Naga to say: "Carol, you can say no!"

Charlie then added: "It didn't work did it?" while Naga agreed: "You're not very popular with the butterflies."

"Gee, thanks Naga," Carol joked, prompting the journalist to thank her colleague for the weather update. "It's been really fascinating, actually," said Naga. "We've learnt a lot this morning."

© BBC The pair have had some awkward moments over the years

When the cameras panned back to the studio, Charlie couldn't help commenting on the segment, saying: "Nothing awkward about that, was there?"

Naga looked a little unimpressed but carried on with the show. Watch the moment in the video below.

While one viewer claimed the pair were "always beefing" on the show, others praised their on-screen chemistry. One person tweeted: "Great banter between Naga and Charlie," while another added: "Charlie and Naga are too much! They're like brother and sister."

Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty's friendship

Despite previous rumours of friction, it's clear that the hosting duo have a special on-screen relationship, and Naga confirmed this in a tweet from 2020.

© Getty Images Naga and Charlie are clearly good friends off-screen

Responding to a post from House of Games host Richard Osman that read: "Like all great TV couples, I think Charlie and Naga have a special form of telepathy.

"The sort of telepathy where you whisper answers to each other."

© BBC Naga joined the BBC Breakfast line-up in 2014

Naga was quick to confirm his theory, responding "YES," alongside three laughing face emojis.

Romesh Ranganathan has also noticed the close friendship between the pair. Speaking to Express.co.uk after Naga and Charlie appeared on The Weakest Link, he said: "I would say Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt have got beef.

© Alan Peebles Naga and Charlie appeared on The Weakest Link

"If anything, if you love and respect someone you do not want to lose to them. We definitely saw a lot of that in the episode."