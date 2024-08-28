BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty lands new hosting role as radio show undergoes big change

Naga Munchetty has landed a new hosting job away from BBC Breakfast. The broadcaster, who is known for presenting the current affairs programme from Thursday to Saturday each week alongside Charlie Stayt, has joined the BBC Radio 5 Live's Must Watch podcast as its new host.

Naga takes over from Nihal Arthanayake on the podcast, which is broadcast weekly and takes listeners through the best (and worst) new TV and streaming shows of the week. Naga joins co-hosts TV critic Scott Bryan and journalist Hayley Campbell on the show.

© Curve Media Naga Munchetty has joined a new podcast on BBC Radio 5 Live

The news was announced by Scott on X. "Must Watch is back from next Monday at a new time, with a new host," he penned. "Naga Munchetty (@TVNaga01) will be with Hayley and I every Monday taking us through the best (and worst) on television.

"We'll also be on at a new time, 1pm on Mondays. The podcast is also out each week."

Fans of Naga will know that she usually hosts a show on BBC Radio 5 Live from Mondays to Wednesdays each week, which airs from 11am to 1pm. However, from Monday (2 September), Naga's slot will be extended to 2pm as she joins Must Watch.

© BBC/James Stack Naga is best known for hosting BBC Breakfast

Scott confirmed this in the comments section of his X post, responding to a fan who asked: "I'm confused Naga's show finishes at 1pm doesn't it?"

Scott replied: "From next week it ends at 2."

Naga has been a presenter on BBC Radio 5 Live since 2020, when she took over the mid-morning slot formerly filled by Emma Barnett.

© Getty Naga's radio show has been extended

Last year, Naga opened up about her debilitating womb condition, adenomyosis, during one of her shows. The 49-year-old told her listeners that she is in constant pain with the condition, which causes the lining of the womb to grow into the muscles of the womb.

WATCH: Naga Munchetty opens up about adenomyosis diagnosis

"Right now as I sit here talking to you: I am in pain. Constant, nagging pain," she said in May 2023. "In my uterus. Around my pelvis. Sometimes it runs down my thighs. And I'll have some level of pain for the entire show and for the rest of the day until I go to sleep."