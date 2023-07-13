Inside BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty's home life away from the cameras

BBC Breakfast viewers regularly turn on their screens to see Naga Munchetty delivering the latest headlines on the current affairs show.

The journalist has been a main host since 2014 and fronts the programme from Thursday to Saturday each week alongside Charlie Stayt. While Naga is a household name across the nation, how much do you know about her home life? Find out all we know here…

Who is Naga Munchetty's husband?

Naga Munchetty is married to TV director and broadcast consultant James Haggar.

The couple have been married for almost two decades, having tied the knot back in 2004.

© Photo: Instagram Naga with her husband James

Opening up about the secret to a happy marriage, Naga revealed the important advice she received on her wedding day. "When James and I got married almost 12 years ago, one of his aunts said to us: the best bit of advice I can give you is to simply be kind to one another. She was right," the BBC star told The Guardian in 2016.

Where does Naga Munchetty live?

When Naga's not busy keeping the nation up to date with the latest news from the BBC Breakfast studio in Salford's Media City, she can be found at her Hertfordshire home with her husband, James.

The couple moved to their beautiful house, which features neutral decor with pops of bold colour, in 2010.

© @tvnaga/Instagram Naga's cat Xena likes to get comfortable on the sofa

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Naga admitted that when she's not working away, she likes to be "curled up" on her sofa watching TV and stroking her cats.

Moving to the countryside was a major transition for London-born Naga, who said: "I was born and bred in south London, so living in Hertfordshire is a big change and I love it.

© Instagram Naga likes to curl up on the sofa in her Hertfordshire home

"I can look out of the window and see nothing but feels and I feel very safe here. I wanted a dog, but it wouldn't fit our lifestyle, so we got the cats and they're our pride and joy."

Naga and her husband, who both enjoy playing pool and snooker, also installed a pool table in their home. Speaking to the Daily Mail from her house back in 2016, Naga said: "My first date with James was at a pool hall. We love snooker and pool and this is one of the cues for our snooker table – it's three-quarter-sized with grey baize, which is a bit more stylish than green."

© Instagram Naga moved to her Hertfordshire home in 2010

Naga Munchetty's life away from BBC Breakfast

Naga has made no secret of the fact that she's an avid golfer and often shares snaps showing the journalist and her friends enjoying a round of golf. Naga's husband James is also a fan of the sport. "James and I are both golfers, and I think it's great for our relationship," she previously told The Guardian.

© @tvnaga Naga and her husband James like to play golf with their friends

"It gives us a few hours together when we're walking and talking and catching up; it really makes a difference. Golf takes you on a journey together, and it means you stay in touch with one another."

The BBC star clearly likes to be out and about, and when she's not hitting balls on the golf course, she's often out running.

© David M. Benett Naga and James have been married since 2004

Naga frequently keeps her Instagram followers up to date with her fitness journey and often shares sweaty post-run snaps. In a recent post from July, the broadcaster revealed that she had pulled a calf muscle halfway through her run. "Today I planned to do my first long run in 2 years... I slept well, lay in bed relaxing, answered messages and was generally relaxed," she began.

© Instagram Naga often shares post-run selfies on Instagram

"I wasn't squeezing some exercise in between work and general life admin for once. Only went and pulled a calf muscle halfway through my run - walked home the rest of the way - luckily I wasn't too far away, and I think it's not too bad."

Naga didn't let her injury get her down, though. Looking on the bright side, she ended the caption by writing: "Ho hum. Won't stop me playing golf later, though."

The star is also a keen theatre-goer and often shares snaps taken from the stands of the latest West End show. Over the last few months, she's attended performances of Guys and Dolls, The Great Gatsby, Patriots, starring Tom Hollander, A Streetcar Named Desire, and Steven Moffat's comedy play, The Unfriend.

© @tvnaga Naga shared a photo from the theatre stands of a production of Sylvia at The Old Vic Theatre

Naga Munchetty's health

In recent months, Naga has been very open about her debilitating womb condition, adenomyosis. The star revealed that she had been diagnosed while hosting her mid-morning show on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Right now as I sit here talking to you: I am in pain," she told her listeners. "Constant, nagging pain. In my uterus. Around my pelvis. Sometimes it runs down my thighs. And I'll have some level of pain for the entire show and for the rest of the day until I go to sleep."

© Instagram Naga revealed her adenomyosis diagnosis on her BBC Radio 5 Live show

She also recalled a time that her husband had to phone an ambulance during the night because she was "writhing around and moaning and screaming in pain".

"All I remember saying is: 'If the ambulance comes (which it didn't), do not let them give me a full hysterectomy'. Because that is the only cure to get rid of it," she explained.